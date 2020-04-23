12:16 a.m. – 7400 blk. N. 127 E. Ave. Baptist. Welfare check all. Business not answering phone. Handled.
1:11 a.m. – 12200 blk. E. 86 St. N. Battlecreek Church. Check on suspicious open door. Officer initiated. Handled.
2:59 a.m. – 14900 blk. E. 90 Pl. N. Breaking and entering-in progress. Home intrusion. Handled.
3:29 a.m. – 8700 blk. N. Garnett Rd. IQ Carwash. Check on suspicious vehicles. Silver truck parked at business. Handled.
9:27 a.m. – 7700 blk. N. 120 E. Ave. Theft report from vehicle. Vehicles broken into at residence. Report info taken.
11:38 a.m. – 9600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. QuikTrip. Traffic reckless/drunk/roadrag. Black Honda driving reckless. Unable to locate.
11:54 a.m. – 8100 blk. N. 116 E. Ave. Speedy’s Recover stolen property/vehicle. Mutual aid check on stolen vehicle. Handled.
12:43 p.m. – 13300 blk. E. 89 St. N. Theft report from vehicle. Items stolen from vehicle. Report info taken.
1:45 p.m. – 10300 blk. E. 116 St. N. Owasso Sports Complex. Accident no injury. Handled.
2:32 p.m. – 100 blk. W. 3 St. Welfare check all. Welfare check. Handled.
3:18 p.m. – 400 blk. S. Cedar St. Domestic in progress-verbal. Couple arguing at residence.
3:23 p.m. – 8300 blk. N. 161 E. Ave. Welfare check all. Check on elderly female. Other agency referral.
3:43 p.m. – 10600 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
3:44 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 130 E. Ave. Theft report from vehicle. Items stolen from vehicle at a residence. Handled by phone.
4:53 p.m. – 11900 blk. E. 80 St. N. Found property all. Packages on a porch. Handled.
5:04 p.m. – 11100 blk. N. 145 E. Pl. Welfare check all. Checked juvenile female at a residence. Handled.
5:23 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. 135 E. Ave. Garrett Creek Wine and Spirits. Shoplifting in progress. Person stealing from business. Handled.
5:35 p.m. – 1600 blk. N. Cedar St. Disturbance verbal – not domestic. Roommates arguing at residence. Handled.
6:55 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. 135 E. Ave. Garrett Creek Wine and Spirits. Fraud all. Officer initiated. Report info taken.
7:22 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. Mingo Rd. Cottages at Tallgrass Point. Welfare check all. Check on male at a residence. Unable to locate.
7:53 p.m. – 13200 blk. E. 93 St. N. Welfare check all. Check on elderly female and male at a residence. Handled.
8:02 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. Unknown subjects stole items from a business. Unable to locate.
8:58 p.m. – 13400 blk. E. 84 St. N. Domestic in progress – verbal. Couple arguing in parking lot. Unable to locate.