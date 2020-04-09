12:08 a.m. – 10900 blk. E. 124 Pl. N. Weapon shots fired. Shots heard. Handled.
3:30 a.m. – 8900 blk. N. 123 E. Ave. Welfare check all. Handled.
8:23 a.m. – 9000 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Hibdon Tires Plus. Check on suspicious person. Male possibly intoxicated in lobby of business. Handled.
11:11 a.m. – 12500 blk. E. 81 St. N. Welfare check all. Check on adult female at residence. Handled.
11:35 a.m. – 12000 blk. E. 96 St. N. Lowe’s. Juvenile child abuse/neglect. Check on child left in vehicle. Handled.
12:05 p.m. – 7600 blk. N. 174 E. Ave. Welfare check all. Check on adult male at residence. Other agency referral.
12:16 p.m. – 11300 blk. E. 86 St. N. Accident no injury. Handled.
12:46 p.m. – 11700 blk. E. 113 Pl. N. Welfare check all. Check on female at a residence. Handled.
1:55 p.m. – 12000 blk. E. 116 St. N. Fire Station 4. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
3:05 p.m. – 11600 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
3:12 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. Male taking items without paying. Handled.
5:31 p.m. – 10200 blk. N. 119 E. Ave. Domestic report physical. Couple fought at residence. Arrest.
5:35 p.m. – 13700 blk. E. 106 St. N. Kum & Go. Check on suspicious person. Male and female asking for people for money. Handled.
6:18 p.m. – 400 blk. N. Dogwood St. Welfare check all. Check kids at a residence. Report info taken.
7:35 p.m. – 12300 blk. N. 132 E. Ave. Morrow Elementary School. Check on suspicious vehicle. ATV with unknown occupants taking dirt from construction area. Unable to locate.
8:07 p.m. – 8300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Owasso YMCA. Drugs in progress selling/use. Juveniles smoking weed near park. Unable to locate.
8:35 p.m. – 11500 blk. E. 117 St. N. Harass threats. Male harassing female at a residence. Report info taken.
9:43 p.m. – 14900 blk. E. 88 St. N. Disturbance loud noise. Neighbors partying at a residence. Handled.
11:13 p.m. – 100 blk. E. 22 Ct. Disturbance loud noise. Loud music playing at a residence. Handled.