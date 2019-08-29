1:14 a.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Fraud. Counterfeit money passed at business. Arrest.
5:22 a.m. – 13800 blk. E. 89 St. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
10:39 a.m. – 100 blk. W. Broadway St. Mutual aid police. Mutual aid for Tulsa County. Handled.
11:51 a.m. – 8900 blk. N. 123 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Male and female going door to door. Handled.
1:01 p.m. – 9400 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Home Depot. Shoplifting in progress. Male and female stealing from business. Arrest.
1:56 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Mutual aid police. Mutual aid for DHS. Handled.
2:47 p.m. – 11600 blk. US 169. Accident hit & run property. Handled.
3:02 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Owasso High School. Accident hit & run property. Handled.
4:14 p.m. – 14100 blk. E. 90 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Black male going door to door. Handled.
4:37 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Shoplifting in progress. Two black females stealing from business. Report info taken.
4:38 p.m. – 1000 blk. E. 101 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Hispanic male walking into people’s yards. Unable to locate.
4:58 p.m. – 100 blk. W. Broadway St. Owasso Library. Check on suspicious person. White male sleeping outside a business. Unable to locate.
5:41 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting at residence. Handled.
5:53 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Shoplifting in progress. Male and two females stealing from business. Report info taken.
6:00 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Sonic. Disturbance verbal. Two males arguing at business. Handled.
6:32 p.m. – 143009 blk. E. 102 Ct. N. Check on suspicious person. Black male selling cleaning products door to door. Unable to locate.
6:44 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Items taken from vehicle. Report info taken.
6:51 p.m. – 10000 blk. E. 101 St. N. Check on suspicious person. White male in yellow construction shirt looking in window of residence. Unable to locate.
7:58 p.m. – 8300 blk. N. 138 E. Ave. Weapon shots fired. 5 to 6 shots heard in the area. Unable to locate.
8:45 p.m. – 7100 blk. E. 76 St. N. Macy’s. Missing person. Female missing from residence. Other agency referral.
11:44 p.m. – 17500 blk. E. 88 St. N. Welfare check. Check on female at residence. Other agency referral.