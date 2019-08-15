12:09 a.m. – 16100 blk. E. 123 St. N. Check on suspicious vehicle. Unknown car in front of residence. Other agency referral.
12:58 a.m. – 8700 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
2:04 a.m. – 8700 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at residence. Handled.
4:48 a.m. – 10100 blk. N. 140 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Male walking with flashlight. Unable to locate.
5:06 a.m. – 8600 blk. US 169. Accident hit & run property. Handled.
6:39 a.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Disturbance verbal. People arguing at business. Unable to locate.
8:41 a.m. – 9400 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
9:05 a.m. – 11500 blk. N. 135 E. Ave. Subway. Theft report. Employee stealing from business. Handled.
9:39 a.m. – 11600 blk. N. 110 E. Ave. Juvenile child abuse. Juvenile abuse by other juvenile. Information.
10:27 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Service fraud at business. Report info taken.
12:24 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting in black SUV. Unable to locate.
1:03 p.m. – 12600 blk. US 75. Accident injury. Transport.
2:16 p.m. – 11000 blk. N. 154 E. Ave. Juvenile child abuse. Check on children running naked through neighborhood. Handled.
2:37 p.m. – 14700 blk. E. 88 Pl. N. The Villas at Preston Lakes. Theft report. Money missing from checking account. Report info taken.
3:04 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Ulta Beauty. Shoplifting report. Male took items from business. Report info taken.
3:20 p.m. – 300 blk. N. Elm Pl. Vandal report. Someone dumped waste in caller’s yard. Report info taken.
3:31 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Walmart Neighborhood Market. Accident hit & run property. Report info taken.
3:56 p.m. – 12600 blk. E. 73 St. N. Evergreen Care Center. Theft report. iPad missing from residence. Report info taken.
5:25 p.m. – 80900 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Shoplifting in progress. Shoplifting at local business. Report info taken.
6:08 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Kohl’s. Shoplifting in custody. Two females stealing from business. Handled.
6:43 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled/.
6:53 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Kohl’s. Shoplifting in progress. Female shoplifting at business. Arrest.
7:34 p.m. – 300 blk. N. Atlanta St. Check on suspicious vehicle. Gray car with male taking pictures in neighborhood. Cancel.