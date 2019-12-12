12:08 a.m. – 9600 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Male jumped in front of moving vehicle. Handled.
3:41 a.m. – 10200 blk. N. 114 E. Ave. Check on suspicious open door. Check on open garage door. Handled.
7:01 a.m. – 9700 blk. N. 99 E. Ave. Theft report. Vehicle taken from residence overnight. Report info taken.
7:28 a.m. – 9800 blk. E. 97 Pl. N. Vandal report. Officer initiated. Handled.
8:34 a.m. – 12400 blk. E. 75 St. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
9:18 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Unauthorized use of credit card. Report info taken.
9:31 a.m. – 200 blk. E. Broadway St. Owasso Ram Academy. Sex crime. Officer initiated. Report info taken.
9:59 a.m. – 13600 blk. E. 103 St. N. Northeast Elementary. Domestic report. Officer initiated. Handled.
10:19 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Domestic report. Violation of protective order at residence. Handled.
10:38 a.m. – 100 blk. W. 4 Ave. Owasso Self Storage. Theft report. Theft of truck from business. Report info taken.
11:52 a.m. – 300 blk. E. 18 St. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
12:48 p.m. – 11600 blk. Hwy 75. Accident injury. Transport.
1:44 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Credit card theft. Report info taken.
1:56 p.m. – 8800 blk. N. 130 E. Ave. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting at residence. Report info taken.
2:12 p.m. – 7600 blk. US1 169. Accident hit & run property. Report info taken.
2:35 p.m. – 6900 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
2:50 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Hobby Lobby. Animal control. Female bit by dog at business. Handled.
3:13 p.m. – 8800 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
3:45 p.m. – 14500 blk. E. 86 St. N. Check on suspicious vehicle. Bus with no driver around. Unable to locate.
4:02 p.m. – 11800 blk. E. 86 St. N. Reasor’s. Juvenile child abuse. Kid in the car along at business. Cancel.
4:07 p.m. – 12600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
4:25 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Walmart Neighborhood Market. Theft report. Phone stolen from business. Handled.
4:27 p.m. – 8400 blk. N. 136 E. Ave. Theft report. Two bikes stolen from residence. Report info taken.
4:43 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 100 St. N. Accident injury. Report info taken.
4:52 p.m. – 700 blk. N. Carlsbad St. Breaking and entering in progress. Back door of residence open. Unable to locate.
5:30 p.m. – 8600 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Handled.
6:07 p.m. – 14000 blk. E. 116 St. N. Western Sun. Accident hit & run property. Report info taken.
6:37 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 84 St. N. Sex crime indecent exposure. Check on male. Transport.
6:53 p.m. – 300 blk. N. Carlsbad St. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
6:59 p.m. – 8800 blk. N. 130 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing at residence. Handled.
7:55 p.m. – 400 blk. N. Dogwood St. Juvenile child abuse. Bruises found on children. Report info taken.
8:18 p.m. – 14700 blk. E. 110 Cir. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Woman screaming in front yard. Handled.
8:47 p.m. – 7800 blk. N. 144 E. Ave. Weapon shots fired. Possible shots heard in the area. Handled.
9:56 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Black female stealing from business. Arrest.
10:07 p.m. – 8500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Taco Bell. Drugs founds. Possible drugs found in store. Handled.
10:08 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Black female stealing from business. Arrest.
10:20 p.m. – 6800 blk. N. 128 E. Ct. Breaking and entering. Possible breaking and entering. Handled.
10:26 p.m. – 1000 blk. N. 123 E. Ave. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call at business. Handled.