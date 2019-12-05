3:23 a.m. – 8900 blk. N. 125 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Man seen in backyard of residence. Unable to locate.
3:54 a.m. – 8200 blk. N. 117 E. Ave. Domestic in progress physical. Hear couple fighting in residence. Handled.
8:15 a.m. – 11600 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
8:37 a.m. – 1400 blk. N. Birch St. Breaking and entering in progress. Woman in residence. Handled.
12:34 p.m. – 6600 blk. N. 128 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Check on male ringing doorbells. Handled.
12:48 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. TJ Maxx. Juvenile child abuse. Kids alone in vehicle. Handled.
12:54 p.m. – 300 blk. E. 18 St. Domestic in progress verbal. Family arguing at residence. Handled.
2:25 p.m. – 9800 blk. E. 84 St. N. Mutual aid police. Mutual aid for cops. Handled.
2:53 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass threats. Someone making threats. Handled.
3:02 p.m. – 12800 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walgreens. Accident hit & run property. Report info taken.
3:06 p.m. – 8500 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
3:34 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Car missing from residence. Handled.
4:00 p.m. – 12300 blk. N. 112 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Check on suspicious person. Door-to-door salesman. Unable to locate.
5:19 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. People stealing at local business. Report info taken.
5:44 p.m. – 12600 blk. E. 73 St. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
6:48 p.m. – 8400 blk. N. 100 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Two juvenile loitering near stop sign. Handled.
7:09 p.m. – 13100 blk. E. 77 St. N. Domestic in progress physical. Family fighting at residence. Report info taken.
7:23 p.m. – 10500 blk. N. 110 E. Ave. Bailey Medical Center. Check on suspicious person. Female acting strangely in parking lot. Information.
7:28 p.m. – 1900 blk. N. Main St. Check on suspicious vehicle. Car driving slowly shining light at houses. Handled.
10:11 p.m. – 7800 blk. N. 122 E. Ave. Check on suspicious vehicle. White sedan driving slowly by houses. Unable to locate.
10:13 p.m. – 14000 blk. E. 90 St. N. Harass phone. Harassment on social media. Handled.