2:41 a.m. – 1400 blk. N. Dogwood St. Disturbance loud noise. Loud boom heard in the area. Unable to locate.
12:33 a.m. – 7400 blk. E. 82 Pl. N. Check on suspicious open door. Officer initiated. Handled.
7:54 a.m. – 10100 blk. E. 95 Ct. N. Welfare check. Check on 911 hang-up call. Handled.
7:59 a.m. – 8900 blk. N. 124 E. Ave. Accident hit & run property. Unable to locate.
8:53 a.m. – 12000 blk. E. 96 St. N. Lowe’s. Shoplifting in progress. Male took tools without paying. Arrest.
9:42 a.m. – 13700 blk. E. 106 St. N. Kum & Go. Check on suspicious person. Intoxicated female in parking lot. Handled.
10:19 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Owasso High School. Juvenile child abuse. Officer initiated. Handled.
11:27 a.m. – 7800 blk. E. 76 St. N. Barnes Elementary. Domestic report. Officer initiated. Handled.
12:00 p.m. – 100 blk. W. 5 St. Domestic report. Violation of protective order by phone. Report info taken.
12:25 p.m. – 500 bk. E. 2 Ave. Waffle House. Disturbance fight in progress. Two males fighting in parking lot. Handled.
1:59 p.m. – 12000 blk. E. 96 St. N. Lowe’s. Shoplifting in progress. Female stealing from business. Report info taken.
2:50 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Owasso High School. Harass phone. Officer initiated. Handled.
3:52 p.m. – 7200 blk. E. 86 St. N. Accident no injury. Other agency referral.
5:00 p.m. – 14500 blk. E. 116 St. N. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
5:05 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 153 E. Ave. Fraud. Internet scam. Report info taken.
5:21 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 100 St. N. Accident no injury. Handled.
5:32 p.m. – 9600 blk. N. 109 E. Ave. Welfare check. Check male and female not answering the phone. Handled.
5:40 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Walmart Neighborhood Market. Children in car left alone at business. Cancel.
7:36 p.m. – 8300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Owasso Family YMCA. Theft report. Wallet stolen from business. Report info taken.
7:45 p.m. – 100 blk. W. 10 St. Alarm vehicle. Information.
9:01 p.m. – 9000 blk. US 169. Check on suspicious person. White male in the roadway. Handled.