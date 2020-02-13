1:07 a.m. – 7600 blk. N. 144 E. Ave. Check on suspicious open door. Officer initiated. Handled.
6:23 a.m. – 11100 blk. E. 97 St. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
7:56 a.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. McDonald’s. Accident no injury. Arrest.
8:29 a.m. – 20900 blk. E. Hwy 20. Mutual aid police. Mutual aid check vehicle for OHP. Handled.
10:04 a.m. – 9600 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
10:45 a.m. – 12800 blk. E. 86 Pl. N. Welfare check. Check on 911 hang-up call. Handled.
11:07 a.m. – 13900 blk. E. 84 St. N. Check on suspicious vehicle. Box truck in parking lot for six months. Handled.
11:14 a.m. – 10200 blk. E. 96 St. N. Bailey Elementary. Weapon armed subject. Women reporting a male with gun. Handled.
11:27 a.m. – 11400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Braum’s. Check on suspicious person. Officer initiated. Handled.
1:04 p.m. – 8400 blk. N. 134 E. Ave. Disturbance verbal. Two ladies arguing at residence. Handled.
2:32 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Big Lots. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing at business. Handled.
2:54 p.m. – 12000 blk. E. 96 St. N. Lowe’s. Shoplifting report. Male stealing from business. Report info taken.
3:58 p.m. – 12000 blk. E. 110 Pl. N. Welfare check. Check on family members at residence. Cancel.
4:21 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Scam over the phone. Handled.
4:52 p.m. – 5600 blk. N. Mingo Rd. Accident hit & run property. Other agency referral.
6:21 p.m. – 8800 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Owasso Mid-High School. Disturbance fight in progress. Group of people arguing at business. Handled.
7:20 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Kohl’s. Shoplifting in progress. Female shoplifting at business. Arrest.
10:36 p.m. – 10600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Kum & Go. Check on suspicious person. Black male acting strangely at business. Handled.