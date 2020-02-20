1:15 a.m. – 9300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Holiday Inn Express. Check on suspicious vehicle. Black truck driving around business. Handled.
10:59 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass phone. Harassment occurring online. Handled.
12:06 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Found property. Found wallet. Report info taken.
1:10 p.m. – 11300 blk. E. 126 St. N. Accident injury. Report info taken.
1:44 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Owasso High School. Juvenile child abuse. Officer initiated. Handled.
2:19 p.m. – 11100 blk. E. 103 St. N. Oxford Glen. Elder abuse. Report of abuse by caretaker. Handled.
5:12 p.m. – 10200 blk. E. 98 St. N. Check on suspicious open door. Front door open on residence. Other agency referral.
5:23 p.m. – 700 blk. N. Main St. Welfare check. Check on family at residence. Unable to locate.
7:04 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Kwenchers. Shoplifting report. Items taken from business. Report info taken.
8:59 p.m. – 10600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Trespass in progress. Female trespassing at business. Handled.
10:46 p.m. – 14700 blk. E. 88 Pl. N. The Villas at Preston Lakes. Disturbance loud noise. Neighbors being loud in apartment. Handled.
11:34 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. The Villas at Bailey Ranch. Disturbance loud noise. Loud music and screaming from residence. Handled.