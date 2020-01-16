2:11 a.m. – 8600 blk. N. Main St. Check on suspicious vehicle. Blue sedan in neighborhood. Unable to locate.
8:02 a.m. – 12600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
8:08 a.m. – 13900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Owasso 8th Grade Center. Harass threats. Officer initiated. Report info taken.
8:29 a.m. – 12000 blk. E. 116 St. N. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
8:39 a.m. – 8300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Owasso YMCA. Check on suspicious vehicle. Man in gold Pontiac in parking lot. Handled.
12:10 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Starbucks. Welfare check. Check on man on electric cart in parking lot. Handled.
1:16 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. TJ Maxx. Check on suspicious person. Black male and white female giving candy to people. Handled.
1:49 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Theft of guns. Handled.
1:59 p.m. – 8300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Check on suspicious vehicle. Kids riding on top of car. Handled.
2:16 p.m. – 8200 blk. N. Owasso Expy. TFCU. Fraud. White female trying to pass check. Arrest.
2:27 p.m. – 11400 blk. E. 101 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Black male and white female handing out candy. Unable to locate.
2:44 p.m. – 13300 blk. N. 105 E. Ave. Theft report. Items taken from residence. Cancel.
3:05 p.m. – 11700 blk. E. 86 St. N. Med Express. Found property. Backpack in the grass. Unable to locate.
5:09 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Fraud phone. Report info taken.
6:11 p.m. – 11900 blk. N. 112 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing at residence. Handled.
7:25 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. White female stealing from business. Handled.
8:25 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Kohl’s. Shoplifting in progress. Two females shoplifting. Handled.
8:31 p.m. – 700 blk. N. Atlanta St. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
9:06 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Wallet taken from vehicle. Report info taken.
9:10 p.m. – 10900 blk. E. 123 St. N. Trespass in progress. Family members knocking on door and will not leave. Handled.
9:23 p.m. – 14100 blk. E. 106 St. N. Welfare check. Check on male at residence. Handled.
9:25 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Phone taken from vehicle. Other agency referral.
9:47 p.m. – 7900 blk. N. 125 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple yelling at residence. Handled.
10:39 p.m. – 8000 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Mazzio’s. Fraud. Person gave fake check. Report info taken.