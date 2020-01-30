1:31 a.m. – 11800 blk. E. 83 St. N. Missing person. Elderly female missing from home. Handled.
4:39 a.m. – 8400 bk. N. 141 E. Ave. Welfare check. Check welfare of family member at residence. Handled.
8:08 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Domestic report. Violation of protective order. Report info taken.
9:57 a.m. – 8100 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Owasso 6th Grade Center. Juvenile child abuse. Officer initiated. Handled.
10:00 a.m. – 8000 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Check on suspicious person. White female knocking on doors. Cancel.
11:22 a.m. – 13600 blk. E. 85 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Male sitting in vehicle. Handled.
1:05 p.m. – 8900 blk. N. 145 E. Ave. Owasso Car Wash. Vandal report. Coin machine broken into at business. Handled.
1:49 p.m. – 400 blk. N. Carlsbad St. Theft report. AC stolen from residence. Report info taken.
3:05 p.m. – 10500 blk. N. 110 E. Ave. Bailey Medical Center. Disturbance verbal. Male causing disturbance at business. Cancel.
3:12 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Check fraud. Report info taken.
3:32 p.m. – 10900 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Accident injury. Report info taken.
4:01 p.m. – 10800 blk. N. 98 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Female standing next to fence. Unable to locate.
6:04 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Domestic report. Ex harassing female with PO. Report info taken.
6:14 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass threats. Report filed on threat that occurred in Tulsa County. Report info taken.
6:59 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. Sheridan St. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
7:17 p.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. McDonald’s . Domestic in progress. Violation of protection order at business. Handled.
7:58 p.m. – 8100 blk. N. 117 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Three people looking in cars. Handled.
8:13 p.m. – 8400 blk. N. 120 E. Ave. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Unable to locate.
9:44 p.m. – 14100 blk. E. 86 Ct. N. Check on suspicious vehicle. Two vehicle parked on street and running for several hours. Handled.
11:06 p.m. – 12200 blk. E. 79 Ct. N. Mutual aid police. Mutual aid for Tulsa PD. Handled.