12:02 a.m. – 14500 blk. E. 114 St. N. Fireworks disturbance. Unable to locate.
12:41 a.m. – 14700 blk. E. 88 Pl. N. Welfare check. Check on child at residence. Handled.
1:20 a.m. – 9000 blk. N. 128 E. Ave. Theft report. Money and items taken from residence. Report info taken.
2:28 a.m. – 11500 blk. E. 76 St. N. QuikTrip. Accident hit & run property. Report info taken.
2:38 a.m. – 9000 blk. N. 157 E. Ave. Domestic in progress physical. Female assaulted at residence. Report info taken.
5:57 a.m. – 11000 blk. N. 117 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Man in neighbor’s front yard. Unable to locate.
7:23 a.m. – 9600 blk. N. 138 E. Ave. Nottingham Estates. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
8:30 a.m. – 7900 blk. N. 128 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
10:20 a.m. – 12400 blk. E. 75 St. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
10:32 a.m. – 14100 blk. E. 83 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Check on male at residence. Handled.
12:16 p.m. – 14300 blk. E. 88 Ter. N. Check on suspicious open door. Check on open door at residence. Handled.
2:02 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing in lobby. Handled.
2:29 p.m. – 12300 blk. E. 96 St. N. Dollar Tree. Theft report. Theft of items from vehicle. Report info taken.
2:54 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 80 St. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Black male and black female arguing in parking lot. Handled.
3:11 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Rue 21. Shoplifting in progress. Male shoplifting at business. Report info taken.
4:50 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. 123 E. Ave. Check on suspicious vehicle. Tan car driving slowly in neighborhood. Unable to locate.
5:33 p.m. – 9100 blk. N. 130 E. Ave. Disturbance verbal. Neighbors arguing at residence. Handled.
6:18 p.m. – 1000 blk. N. 123 E. Ave. Highlands. Domestic in progress verbal. People arguing at business. Handled.
6:29 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. People shoplifting from business. Handled.
8:01 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. Male and female shoplifting from business. Arrest.
8:09 p.m. – 1000 blk. E. 93 St. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing at residence. Handled.
8:51 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Target. Shoplifting report. Shoplifting occurred at business. Report info taken.
9:43 p.m. – 10300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Lanes at Coffee Creek. Vandal report. Vehicle window broken out at business. Report info taken.
11:53 p.m. – 200 blk. W. 1 St. Check on suspicious person. People standing by truck at residence. Unable to locate.