3:42 a.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Wendy’s. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
7:42 a.m. – 500 blk. E. 2 Ave. Shell. Tools stolen from truck. Report info taken.
8:26 a.m. – 9600 blk. N. Mingo Rd. Welfare check all. Check on 911 open line cellphone. Unable to locate.
9:12 a.m. – 7900 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Autozone. Trespass in progress all. White male refusing to leave a business. Arrest.
9:55 a.m. – 800 blk. N. Elm St. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at a residence. Arrest.
11:25 a.m. – 8200 blk. N. 127 E. Ave. Domestic in progress-verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
11:29 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Fraud all. Card used by unknown person. Report info taken.
11:31 a.m. – 12200 blk. E. 96 St. N. Hibbett Sport. Harass threats. Received threatening phone call. Report info taken.
11:32 a.m. – 7600 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
11:38 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report from vehicle. Tool taken from vehicle at business. Report info taken.
2:19 p.m. – 13200 blk. E. 111 St. N. Theft report from vehicle. Gun stolen from car at residence. Report info taken.
4:45 p.m. – 500 blk. E. 2 Ave. Waffle House. Check on suspicious vehicle. Silver truck outside a business. Handled.
7:00 p.m. – 14300 blk. E. 113 St. N. Vandal report all. Person broke window at residence. Handled.
7:44 p.m. – 7900 blk. N. 120 E. Ave. Vandal report all. Mailbox knocked over. Handled.
8:30 p.m. – 300 blk. E. 5 Ave. National Steak and Poultry. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
9:35 p.m. – 12000 blk. E. 87 Pl. Domestic in progress-verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
11:20 p.m. – 10300 blk. E. 116 St. N. Funtastic Playground. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
11:40 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Atwoods. Check on suspicious person. Officer initiated. Handled.
11:55 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. 97 Ave. Domestic in progress-verbal. Couple arguing inside residence. Handled.