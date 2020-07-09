12:47 a.m. – 8300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Rayola Park. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
3:23 a.m. – 14100 blk. E. 86 St. N. Friendship Baptist. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Arrest.
4:31 a.m. – 9600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Traffic reckless/drunk/roadrage. White Jeep driving without lights. Unable to locate.
8:57 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Domestic report verbal. Family arguing at residence. Handled.
9:19 a.m. – 400 blk. S. Dogwood St. Cedar Crest Apartments. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at residence. Handled.
10:49 a.m. – 11300 blk. N. Garnett Rd. FBC Owasso. Harass-phone, text, other. Male being harassed via phone. Handled.
11:36 a.m. – 12800 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walgreens. Accident no injury. Handled.
11:52 a.m. – 600 blk. N. Main St. Check on suspicious person. Check on male acting strange in neighborhood. Unable to locate.
12:27 p.m. – 17700 blk. E. 116 St. N. Traffic reckless/drunk/roadrage. Black Nissan swerving on roadway. Unable to locate.
2:08 p.m. – 8300 blk. N. 138 E. Ave. Welfare check all. Check male at a residence alone. Handled.
2:55 p.m. – 7700 blk. N. 142 E. Ave. Theft report from structure. Theft of ring from residence. Handled.
4:20 p.m. – 12300 blk. N. 131 E. Ave. Harass-phone, text, other. Threats from neighbor. Handled.
4:23 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Fraud all. Checking account fraud. Handled.
4:56 p.m. – 14500 blk. E. 116 St. N. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting in a vehicle. Unable to locate.
5:11 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. 137 E. Ave. QuikTrip. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at a business. Unable to locate.
5:28 p.m. – 1800 blk. N. Elm St. Disturbance verbal-not domestic. People arguing in the street. Handled.
6:09 p.m. – 600 blk. N. Main St. Fraud all. ID theft scam. Handled.
6:13 p.m. – 8900 blk. N. Garnett Rd. LaQuinta Inn. Theft in progress-structure. Bell stolen from a business. Handled.
8:24 p.m. – 12200 blk. E. 96 St. N. Shoplifting in progress. Two black females stole items from business. Report info taken.
9:27 p.m. – 7600 blk. N. 123 E. Ave. Domestic in progress-verbal. Family members arguing inside residence. Handled.
10:00 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 145 E. Ave. Central Baptist Church. Disturbance loud noise. People throwing firework in dumpster. Unable to locate.
10:23 p.m. – 600 blk. E. 3 Ct. Trespass in progress all. Three people inside residence they don’t belong in. Handled.
11:06 p.m. – 14700 blk. E. 88 Pl. N. The Villas at Preston Lakes. Disturbance loud noise. People being loud inside residence. Handled.
11:57 p.m. – 9600 blk. N. 101 E. Ave. Domestic in progress-verbal. Family members arguing in residence. Handled.