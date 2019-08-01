12:07 a.m. – 10700 blk. N. 100 E. Ave. Disturbance loud noise. Loud crash heard outside. Handled.
12:58 a.m. – 6600 blk. Hwy 75. Drunk public. Male passed out in vehicle at business. Other agency referral.
4:44 a.m. – 11900 blk. E. 106 St. N. Theft report. Motorcycle taken from residence. Other agency referral.
7:10 a.m. – 10600 blk. E. 96 Pl. N. Vandal report. Door kicked in at residence. Report info taken.
9:50 a.m. – 8100 blk. N. 128 E. Ave. Mutual aid police. Serve a warrant for RCSO. Cancel.
1:21 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 96 St. N. Whataburger. Disturbance verbal. Male yelling at female in drive-thru at business. Unable to locate.
1:55 p.m. – 10700 blk. E. 120 Ct. N. Accident no injury. Handled.
6:12 p.m. – 9300 blk. N. 133 E. Ave. Check on suspicious vehicle. Gray car driving slowly. Unable to locate.
7:52 p.m. – 8400 blk. N. 141 E. Ave. Disturbance verbal. Male and female arguing at park. Handled.
9:03 p.m. – 1000 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Accident injury. Report info taken.
10:23 p.m. – 88900 blk. N. 185 E. Ave. Trespass in progress. Male trespassing on property. Other agency referral.