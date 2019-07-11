12:21 a.m. – 8900 blk. N. 135 E. Ave. Mutual aid police. Assist Tulsa PD in locating missing person. Unable to locate.
1:33 a.m. – 12800 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walgreens. Drugs in progress. Male and female discussing ounces in business. Unable to locate.
6:57 a.m. – 8400 blk. N. 133 E. Ave. Theft report. Items taken from residence. Report info taken.
8:06 a.m. – 11600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Arby’s. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
8:22 a.m. – 11100 blk. N. 118 E. Ave. Welfare check. Check on male in vehicle. Handled.
9:19 a.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Disturbance verbal. Male refusing to leave business. Handled.
9:21 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Gun stolen. Report info taken.
10:32 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members fighting. Handled.
10:49 a.m. – 12300 blk. E. 96 St. N. Bath & Body Works. Welfare check. Check on staff at business. Handled.
10:50 a.m. – 17100 blk. E. 116 St. N. Accident injury. No haul.
12:02 p.m. – 13500 blk. E. 89 St. N. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
12:05 p.m. – 11800 blk. E. 113 St. N. Check on suspicious vehicle. Car sitting in front of residence for extended period of time. Cancel.
12:29 p.m. – 11300 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Theft report. Items stolen from business. Report info taken.
12:35 p.m. – 14500 blk. E. 114 St. N. Vandal report. Report info taken.
12:43 p.m. – 9400 blk. US 169. Traffic reckless driving. Gray car driving the wrong direction on the highway. Handled.
12:53 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Theft of items from residence. Report info taken.
1:22 p.m. – 2300 blk. N. Birch St. Welfare check. Check on male at residence. Unable to locate.
2:15 p.m. – 12300 blk. N. 132 E. Ave. Morrow Elementary. Theft report. Theft of tools from jobsite. Report info taken.
2:23 p.m. – 11100 blk. N. 148 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Check on male looking in windows of residences. Unable to locate.
2:32 p.m. – 100 blk. W. 9 St. Welfare check. Check on male at residence. Handled.
4:32 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 80 St. N. Accident hit & run property. Report info taken.
5:08 p.m. – 800 blk. N. Elm St. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
6:33 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Kohl’s. Shoplifting in progress. Shoplifting at local business. Report info taken.
6:33 p.m. – 13100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Disturbance verbal. People arguing at business. Handled.
7:05 p.m. – 19300 blk. E. 116 St. N. Accident injury. Transport.
7:44 p.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Owasso Inn & Suites. Trespass in progress. White male at business after being asked to leave. Handled.
8:28 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. The Villas at Bailey Ranch. Mutual aid police. Information.
9:35 p.m. – 14900 blk. E. 87 Pl. N. Weapon shots fired. 12 gunshots heard in the area. Unable to locate.
10:04 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. Sheridan Rd. Accident no injury. Handled.
11:24 p.m. – 14000 blk. E. 83 St. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing inside residence. Report info taken.