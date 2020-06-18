2:23 a.m. – 15300 blk. E. 89 Pl N. Domestic in progress-verbal. Family members arguing at a residence. Handled.
4:31 a.m. – 500 blk. E. 2 Ave. Owasso School Transportation Warehouse. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
6:45 a.m. – 14100 blk. E. 106 St. N. Parks at Coffee Creek. Theft report from vehicle. Items taken from vehicle at residence. Report info taken.
7:27 a.m. – 13400 blk. E. 106 St. N. Rejoice Christian Schools. Welfare check all. Male laying down by the roadway. Handled.
8:33 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud all. Officer initiated. Handled.
9:39 a.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. McDonald’s. Welfare check all. Male sleeping in a car. Arrest.
10:30 a.m. – 9600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. QuikTrip. Drugs found. Paraphernalia found at business. Handled.
12:17 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 80 Ct. N. Juvenile child abuse/neglect. Child abuse from last week. Report info taken.
12:34 p.m. – 11800 blk. N. 117 E. Ave. Welfare check all. Check on residence with help sign in window. Handled.
3:04 p.m. – 13300 blk. E. 116 St. N. Sonic Drive-In. Disturbance verbal-not domestic. Male refusing to leave business. Unable to locate.
3:08 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Ulta Beauty. Shoplifting report. Shoplifting report. Report info taken.
3:16 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Ulta Beauty. Shoplifting report. Shoplifting report. Report info taken.
3:49 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Accident no injury. Information.
3:50 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Sonic. Accident injury. Report info taken.
5:49 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Check on suspicious person. Check female at a business for hours. Handled.
6:34 p.m. – 10600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Kum & Go. Welfare check all. Check baby in the car with parents at a business. Handled.
8:21 p.m. – 8200 blk. N. 117 E. Ave. Domestic in progress-verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Report info taken.
8:23 p.m. – 13800 blk. E. 89 St. N. Domestic in progress-physical. Couple fighting at residence. Report info taken.
9:18 p.m. – 14100 blk. E. 106 St. N. The Parks at Coffee Creek. Theft report all other. Weapon stolen from vehicle. Report info taken.
9:51 p.m. – 8100 blk. N. 91 E. Ave. McCarty Park. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
10:11 p.m. – 12500 blk. E. 86 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Two males outside of business. Handled.
10:45 p.m. – 11100 blk. E. 123 St. N. Accident hit and run property. Report info taken.
11:07 p.m. – 12300 blk. E. 96 St. N. Trespass in progress all. Female refusing to leave business. Handled.
11:23 p.m. – 13900 blk. E. 83 St. N. Trespass in progress all. People on golf course after hours. Unable to locate.