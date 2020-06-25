1:17 a.m. – 11000 blk. E. 112 St. N. Welfare check all. Check on male at a residence. Unable to locate.
5:02 a.m. – 8700 blk. N. 143 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Male walking in roadway. Unable to locate.
8:14 a.m. – 15200 blk. E. 86 St. N. Centennial Park. Welfare check all. Check on child in vehicle. Handled.
8:28 a.m. – 7400 blk. N. 127 E. Ave. Redbud Center. Theft report all other. Prescription taken from business. Report info taken.
9:24 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Theft report all other. Theft of items from vehicle overnight. Handled.
10:28 a.m. – 500 blk. E. 2 Ave. 10 Gym. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
12:16 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Domestic report physical. Couple fought at residence. Report info taken.
12:20 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Theft report from vehicle. Items taken from vehicle at residence. Report info taken.
12:37 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report from vehicle. Officer initiated. Report info taken.
12:46 p.m. – 8300 blk. N. 138 E. Ave. Welfare check all. Check on male who made suicidal statement. Handled.
2:32 p.m. – 11600 blk. N. Memorial Dr. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
2:48 p.m. – 200 blk. W. 18 St. Theft report from structure. Lawn equipment stolen from residence. Handled.
3:45 p.m. – 8100 blk. N. 116 E. Ave. Speedy’s Towing and Recovery. Recover stolen property/vehicle all. Stolen vehicle at tow yard. Handled.
6:23 p.m. – 10700 blk. E. 122 Ct. N. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at residence. Handled.
8:32 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Carwash. Welfare check all. Checking on a 911 hangup. Unable to hangup.
10:52 p.m. – 1800 blk. N. Main St. Domestic in progress-verbal. Family arguing in residence. Handled.