2:09 a.m. – 1500 blk. N. Cedar St. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
5:00 a.m. – 10100 blk. E. 93 St. N. Check on suspicious vehicle. Red Hyundai idling in neighborhood. Handled.
7:16 a.m. – 9600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Casey’s. Found property. Found luggage at business. Handled.
9:51 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Money scam on internet. Report info taken.
10:02 a.m. – 15500 blk. E. 87 St. N. Check on suspicious vehicle. Black car driving slowly in neighborhood. Unable to locate.
12:47 p.m. – 9300 blk. N. 138 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Two males tampering with mailboxes in neighborhood. Unable to locate.
1:47 p.m. – 13400 blk. E. 89 St. N. Mutual aid police. Assisting FBI with paper service. Arrest.
1:51 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Kohl’s. Shoplifting in custody. Male stealing from business. Report info taken.
2:18 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Vehicle stolen from residence. Report info taken.
2:25 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Shoplifting in progress. Shoplifting report from business. Report info taken.
2:47 p.m. – 9100 blk. N. 139 E. Ave. Brentwood. Check on suspicious person. Two males walking slowly and looking onto porches. Unable to locate.
3:06 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Owasso High School. Disturbance unknown. Officer initiated. Handled.
3:57 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Check on suspicious vehicle. Male on shopping cart in roadway. Unable to locate.
6:02 p.m. – 6800 blk. N. 128 E. Ct. Harass threats. Female making threats. Unable to locate.
7:03 p.m. – 11700 blk. E. 86 St. N. Shell 86. Weapon armed subject. Female with weapon. Report info taken.
7:27 p.m. – 13300 blk. E. 96 St. N. Welfare check. Child walking on roadside. Handled.
7:56 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Kohl’s. Shoplifting in custody. Females stealing from business. Report info taken.
8:43 p.m. – 1500 blk. N. Cedar St. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.