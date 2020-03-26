1:35 a.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Hobby Lobby. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
6:32 a.m. – 8400 blk. N. 144 E. Ave. Harass threats. Female and male verbally fighting. Handled.
7:17 a.m. – 11500 blk. N. 131 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Family arguing outside residence. Unable to locate.
7:39 a.m. – 8600 blk. N. Main St. Traffic reckless/drunk/roadrage. Red 4-door unable to maintain lane. Handled.
12:41 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. First Bank of Owasso. Red and white truck passing something through window. Handled.
1:04 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 80 St N. Domestic in progress - physical. Couple fighting at residence. Handled.
3:10 p.m. – 9600 blk. US 169. Check on suspicious person. Officer initiated. Handled.
3:26 p.m. – 12200 blk. E. 96 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Officer initiated. Handled.
4:00 p.m. – 1600 blk. N. Cedar St. Fire other. Handled.
4:05 p.m. – 11600 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
4:59 p.m. – 12200 blk. E. 96 St. N. Shoplifting in progress. Two males and two females stealing from a business. Handled.
5:19 p.m. – 11300 blk. E. 96 St. N. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
5:27 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Target Stores. Accident no injury. Handled.
5:58 p.m. – 10700 blk. E. 121 St. N. Domestic in progress – verbal. Family arguing at residence. Handled.
6:54 p.m. – 9800 blk. E. 109 St. N. Welfare check. Check on kids at residence. Unable to locate.
7:59 p.m. – 8500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Classic Chevrolet. Couple refusing to leave business. Handled.
8:12 p.m. – 11900 E. 99 St. N. Harass threats. Neighbors making threats. Handled by phone.
8:24 p.m. – 7600 blk. US 169. Traffic reckless/drunk/roadrage. Honda Civic chasing another motorist. Other agency referral.
10:53 p.m. – 12700 blk. E. 76 Cir N. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting inside residence. Report info taken.
11:08 p.m. – 11600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Owasso 180 Gym. Disturbance loud noise. Loud noise from business. Handled.
11:14 p.m. – 600 blk. N. Atlanta St. Check on suspicious person. Male knocking on doors. Handled.