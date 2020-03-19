12:06 a.m. – 10600 blk. N. 145 E. Ave. Accident no injury. Handled.
12:23 a.m. – 9000 blk. N. 157 E. Ave. Domestic in progress physical. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at residence. Report info taken.
12:47 a.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. McDonald’s. Traffic reckless. White car with open container of beer at drive-thru. Handled.
2:31 a.m. – 9600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. QuikTrip. Domestic report physical. Couple fought at business. Information.
8:17 a.m. – 300 blk. S. Cedar St. Owasso Community Center. Welfare check. Check on males at business. Handled.
8:43 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Fraud by forged check. Report info taken.
8:50 a.m. – 8400 blk. N. 134 E. Ave. Vandal report. Window broken out on vehicle. Handled.
9:32 a.m. – 11600 blk. E. 84 Ct. N. Recover stolen property. Attempt to locate stolen vehicle. Handled.
9:55 a.m. – 500 blk. E. 2 Ave. Shoplifting in progress. Male shoplifting at business. Report info taken.
12:43 p.m. – 14100 blk. E. 84 Pl. N. Theft report. Wallet taken from car the previous night. Report info taken.
2:47 p.m. – 11700 blk. E. 86 St. N. Daylight Donuts. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
5:21 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Civil standby-exigent circumstances. Handled.
5:30 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 96 St. N. Sam’s Club. Shoplifting in custody. Shoplifting report from earlier in the week. Report info taken.
5:44 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Drugs found. Used needles found in leather bag. Handled.
6:49 p.m. – 400 blk. E. 21 Ct. Disturbance verbal. Couple arguing inside residence. Handled.
7:30 p.m. – 1000 blk. N. 123 E. Ave. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
8:05 p.m. – 7700 blk. N. 131 E. Ct. Check on suspicious vehicle. Vehicle driving slowly through neighborhood. Information.
8:16 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
9:20 p.m. – 10200 blk. N. 119 E. Ave. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
9:49 p.m. -10900 blk. E. 98 St. N. Theft in progress. Male breaking into truck. Handled.