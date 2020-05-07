2:29 a.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Check on suspicious vehicle. Semi threatening to block business. Handled.
6:54 a.m. – 9000 blk. N. 132 E. Ave. Found property all. Purse found on sidewalk. Handled.
9:37 a.m. – 14700 blk. E. 88 Pl. N. Theft report auto theft. The Villas at Preston Lakes. Vehicle stolen from residence. Report info taken.
11:03 a.m. – 300 blk. E. 5 Ave. Welfare check all. Check on 911 hang up at business. Handled.
12:42 p.m. – 10200 blk. N. 119 E. Ave. Disturbance verbal – not domestic. Family members arguing outside residence. Handled.
12:49 p.m. – 12000 blk. E. 96 St. N. Lowe’s. Shoplifting in progress. White male stealing from a business. Report info taken.
12:59 p.m. – 10700 blk. E. 86 St. N. Bethel Baptist Church. Check on suspicious person. White male sleeping outside of a business. Handled.
2:43 p.m. – 11700 blk. E. 96 St. N. Fraud all. TTCU Federal Credit Union. Male attempting to cash stolen check. Arrest.
2:58 p.m. – 9800 blk. E. 110 St. N. Theft in progress-from vehicle. Items stolen from vehicle. Report info taken.
3:07 p.m. – 11400 blk. E. 110 St. N. Fraud all. Unemployed ID theft. Handled.
3:09 p.m. – 11100 blk. E. 118 St. N. Fraud all. ID theft. Handled.
3:32 p.m. – US 169. Accident no injury. Handled.
3:41 p.m. – 12000 blk. E. 96 St. N. Lowe’s. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
5:18 p.m. – 8400 blk. N. 76 E. Ave. Fraud all. Unemployed ID theft. Handled by phone.
5:22 p.m. – 9100 blk. N. 177 E. Ave. Welfare check all. Check on elderly female at residence. Other agency referral.
6:47 p.m. – 500 blk. E. 2 Ave. Dollar General Store. Shoplifting in progress. White male shoplifting from a business. Report info taken.
7:04 p.m. – 200 blk. N. Atlanta St. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting at a residence. Handled.
7:08 p.m. – 500 blk. E. 2 Ave. Dollar General Store. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
7:39 p.m. – 11500 blk. E. 120 St. N. Domestic report verbal. Male tried to hit ex with vehicle. Report info taken.
8:06 p.m. – 8900 blk. N. 103 E. Ave. Theft report auto theft. Red pickup stolen from a residence. Report info taken.
8:10 p.m. – 10100 blk. Larkin Bailey Blvd. Bailey Ranch Golf Club. Trespass in progress all. Two kids fishing where there are “no fishing” signs. Handled.
8:48 p.m. – 11200 blk. N. 112 E. Ave. Disturbance verbal – not domestic. Several people arguing in the street. Handled.
8:52 p.m. – 1000 blk. S. 51 W. Ave. Recover stolen property/vehicle. Recovery of stolen pickup. Other agency referral.
8:54 p.m. – 8900 blk. N. 152 E. Ave. Villas at Preston Lakes. Check on suspicious hazard other. Homemade sign in the roadway. Handled.
9:55 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. 137 E. Ave. QuikTrip. Check on suspicious person. Male at a business looking for a ride. Handled.
10:55 p.m. – 200 blk. N. Atlanta St. Domestic in progress-verbal. Family members arguing at a residence. Handled.
11:50 p.m. – 14700 blk. E. 88 Pl. N. Villas at Preston Lakes. Disturbance loud noise. People being loud and dog barking. Handled.
11:55 p.m. – 200 blk. N. Atlanta St. Domestic in progress-verbal. Couple arguing at a residence. Handled.