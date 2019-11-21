12:02 a.m. – 8800 blk. N. 127 E. Ave. Check on suspicious open door. Officer initiated. Handled.
12:42 a.m. – 8700 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. The Villas at Bailey Ranch. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at residence. Arrest.
7:18 a.m. – 12700 blk. E. 100 St. N. 98 Apartments. Welfare check. Check on male at residence. Handled.
8:31 a.m. – 13600 blk. E. 103 St. N. Northeast Elementary. Accident no injury. Handled.
8:41 a.m. – 400 blk. S. Cedar St. Weapon shots fired. Shots fired in the area. Information.
9:00 a.m. – 12400 blk. E. 75 St. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
9:03 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Domestic report physical. Suspects fighting at residence. Handled.
10:02 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Trespass report. Trespass on private property. Handled.
11:06 a.m. – 12700 blk. E. 86 St. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
11:48 a.m. – 8100 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Owasso 6th Grade Center. Vandal report. Officer initiated. Handled.
12:23 p.m. – 300 blk. N. Main St. Accident no injury. Handled.
1:04 p.m. – 400 blk. S. Birch St. Check on suspicious person. Female lying in the roadway. Handled.
1:25 p.m. – 9600 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Accident injury. Report info taken.
2:13 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Items stolen from business. Report info taken.
2:23 p.m. – 400 blk. E. 2 Ave. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
3:24 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. QuikTrip. Check on suspicious vehicle. Check juvenile who got into the trunk of a car. Unable to locate.
4:48 p.m. – 14200 blk. E. 84 Pl. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing at residence. Handled.
5:16 p.m. – 9500 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
6:17 p.m. – 14000 blk. E. 96 St. N. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
6:58 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Man stealing from business. Report info taken.
7:36 p.m. – 10600 blk. US 169. Check on suspicious person. Person walking on highway. Handled.
7:53 p.m. – 11600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Accident injury. Report info taken.
9:04 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. Two females stealing from business. Handled.