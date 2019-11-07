2:16 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. QuikTrip. Check on suspicious person. Male asleep in restroom. Handled.
3:30 a.m. – 11600 blk. E. 80 St. N. Domestic in progress physical. Family fighting at residence. Handled.
4:08 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. QuikTrip. Check on suspicious person. Male back in store harassing customers. Handled.
7:57 a.m. – 8600 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
9:40 a.m. – 13300 blk. E. 84 St. N. Domestic in progress. Physical. Handled.
10:20 a.m. – 11800 blk. E. 80 Ct. N. Welfare check. Check on male at residence. Unable to locate.
12:11 p.m. – 10000 blk. N. 107 E. Ave. Weapon shots fired. Shots head in the area. Handled.
1:26 p.m. – 10900 blk. E. 116 St. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing in vehicle. Handled.
2:55 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Verizon. Check on suspicious person. Male upset about service from business. Handled.
3:56 p.m. – 7600 blk. US 169. Check on suspicious person. Female walking on the highway. Handled.
4:35 p.m. – 11100 blk. E. 120 St. N. Theft report. Theft of items from residence. Report info taken.
4:46 p.m. – 11400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Braum’s. Shoplifting in progress. White male stealing from business. Arrest.
5:27 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. Items taken from business. Arrest.
5:36 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. Garnett Rd. AMC. Drunk public. Black male drunk and acting weird. Handled.
5:58 p.m. – 14500 blk. E. 116 St. N. Accident injury. Handled.
6:30 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Civil standby. Exigent circumstances. Handled.
7:14 p.m. – 500 blk. E. 2 Ave. Dollar General. Shoplifting in progress. Items stolen from business. Report info taken.
7:28 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Kohl’s. Shoplifting in progress. Items stolen from business. Arrest.
7:50 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. Memorial Dr. Accident no injury. Handled.
7:54 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Female shoplifting from business. Report info taken.
9:21 p.m. – 12200 blk. E. 70 St. N. Trespass report. People cutting through residential yard. Handled.
11:04 p.m. – 500 blk. S. Main St. Check on suspicious vehicle. Owasso Skate Park. Check on suspicious vehicle. Truck in parking lot after hours. Handled.
11:27 p.m. – 9300 blk. N. 136 E. Ave. Mutual aid police. Assist out-of-state agency. Unable to locate.