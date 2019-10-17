5:09 a.m. – 10600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Wheels & Thrills. Check on suspicious vehicle. Vehicle parked at business. Handled.
7:09 a.m. – 400 blk. S. Dogwood St. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
8:01 a.m. – 100 blk. E. 24 Ct. Theft report. Vehicle rummaged through last night. Information.
8:37 a.m. – 2000 blk. N. Dogwood St. Theft report. Wallet stolen from vehicle. Report info taken.
9:04 a.m. – 9300 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Welfare check. Check on female at business. Handled.
9:19 a.m. – 8100 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Owasso 6th Grade Center. Weapon armed subject. Juvenile with a pocket knife at school. Unable to locate.
9:51 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Items taken from vehicle. Report info taken.
10:31 a.m. – 1000 blk. E. 95 St. N. Welfare check. Check female at residence. Unable to locate.
10:49 a.m. – 7800 blk. N. 128 E. Ave. Theft report. Items taken from vehicle. Report info taken.
10:53 a.m. – 500 blk. S. Cedar St. Performance Towing. Theft report. Coat stolen from vehicle. Handled.
1:16 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Check fraud. Report info taken.
1:34 p.m. – 8500 blk. N. 123 E. Ave. Sequoyah Pointe. Elder abuse. Accusations of verbal abuse. Handled.
2:25 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. ID theft. Report info taken.
3:17 p.m. – 9600 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Handled.
3:36 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Items taken from vehicle. Handled.
4:08 p.m. – 1000 blk. E. 83 St. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
4:44 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Arrest.
5:16 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Check fraud. Report info taken.
5:29 p.m. – 9400 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Home Depot. Shoplifting in progress. Male stealing from business. Report info taken.
6:12 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Accident hit & run property. Handled.
7:06 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Fraudulent use of SSN. Handled.
7:29 p.m. – 10300 blk. E. 92 Pl. N. Theft report. Items stolen from vehicle. Report info taken.
7:41 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. Male shoplifting from business. Arrest.
8:12 p.m. – 15300 blk. E. 89 St. N. Check on suspicious vehicle. Person checking mailboxes from their vehicle. Handled.
8:43 p.m. – 8300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Robertson Tire. Check on suspicious vehicle. Vehicle behind business. Handled.
9:12 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass phone. Harassing messages. Report info taken.
10:09 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Items taken from business. Handled.