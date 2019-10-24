1:31 a.m. – 11000 blk. N. 120 E. Ave. Check on suspicious open door. Officer initiated. Handled.
2:20 a.m. – 11200 blk. N. 112 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
3:46 a.m. – 12000 blk. E. 88 PL. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members yelling and arguing at residence. Handled.
4:04 a.m. – 11600 blk. E. 83 St. N. Welfare check. Welfare check on 911 hang-up call. Handled.
8:58 a.m. – 100 blk. W. 9 St. Welfare check. Check on male at residence. Handled.
9:31 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Check fraud. Report info taken.
9:53 a.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. JCPenney. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
11:54 a.m. – 8600 blk. N. 177 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Female walking on roadway. Unable to locate.
1:10 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 96 St. N. CVS Pharmacy. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
2:01 p.m. – 10900 blk. N. 154 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Two people sitting in vehicle outside of residence. Handled.
3:40 p.m. – 12200 blk. E. 80 Pl. N. Fraud. Checking account fraud. Report info taken.
4:42 p.m. – 8300 blk. N. 125 E. Ave. Theft report. Bicycle stolen from pickup at residence. Report info taken.
5:30 p.m. – 8500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. St. Henry. Accident no injury. Handled.
5:42 p.m. – 9400 blk. E. 95 St. N. Check on suspicious vehicle. Check vehicle parked in front of residence. Handled.
5:49 p.m. – 12700 blk. E. Azalea Ln. Harass threats. Neighbor harassing another neighbor. Handled
5:49 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. JCPenney. Disturbance verbal. Male screaming outside business. Handled.
5:52 p.m. – 11600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. German Corner. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
5:57 p.m. – 11800 blk. N. 107 E. Ave. Domestic in progress. Female violating protective order. Report info taken.
6:12 p.m. – 8800 blk. N. 128 E. Ave. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
7:02 p.m. – 7800 blk. N. 130 E. Ct. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
7:55 p.m. – 8800 blk. N. 145 E. Ave. Preston Lakes. Accident no injury. Handled.
8:24 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 106 St. N. Accident no injury. Other agency referral.
9:10 p.m. – 500 blk. E. 2 Ave. Dollar General. Shoplifting in progress. Female shoplifting from business. Arrest.