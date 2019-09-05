1:06 a.m. – 14500 blk. E. 86 St. N. Kum & Go. Check on suspicious person. Female passed out in silver Chevy. Handled.
5:16 a.m. – 10100 blk. E. 86 St. N. Southern Links. Check on suspicious vehicle. Red truck with male looking around it. Unable to locate.
5:21 a.m. – 14500 blk. E. 93 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Male trying to break into vehicle. Other agency referral.
7:17 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Juvenile child abuse. Juvenile victim of drug abuse. Report info taken.
8:02 a.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call from business. Handled.
9:24 a.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call from business. Handled.
10:01 a.m. – 8700 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. Villas at Bailey Ranch. Theft report. Items stolen from residence. Report info taken.
10:39 a.m. – 11500 blk. E. 76 St. N. QuikTrip. Accident no injury. Handled.
11:41 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Tools stolen. Handled.
12:41 p.m. – 7600 blk. US 169. Traffic reckless. Brown truck with male drinking inside. Unable to locate.
1:06 p.m. – 9400 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Home Depot. Fire automobile. Handled.
1:20 p.m. -8200 blk. N. 128 E. Ave. Welfare check. Check on female at residence. Handled.
2:08 p.m. – 7600 blk. N. Memorial Dr. Check on suspicious person. Female walking on road. Handled.
2:38 p.m. – 12000 blk. E. 96 St. N. Lowe’s. Shoplifting in progress. Two males shoplifting from business. Handled.
2:42 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Domestic report physical. Couple fighting at residence. Handled.
5:25 p.m. – 6600 blk. N. Whirlpool Dr. Accident injury. Transport.
6:54 p.m. – 7600 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Captain D’s. Accident no injury. Handled.
7:30 p.m. – 10900 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Disturbance verbal. Family members arguing at residence. Handled.
7:33 p.m. – 800 blk. N. Ash St. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting at residence. Report info taken.
8:39 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Walmart Neighborhood Market. Check on suspicious person. White female yelling at people outside of business. Unable to locate.