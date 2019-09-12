5:55 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Female at business refusing to leave. Handled.
6:58 a.m. – 500 blk. E. 2 Ave. Theft report. Theft of item from vehicle. Report info taken.
10:13 a.m. – 500 blk. E. 2 Ave. Dollar General. Shoplifting in progress. Two females shoplifting in local business. Cancel.
10:52 a.m. – 10600 blk. US 169. Check on suspicious person. Check on male on side of roadway. Unable to locate.
11:07 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Business stole money from resident. Handled.
11:53 a.m. – 9300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting at hotel. Handled.
12:19 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Sex crime. Female possibly assaulted by male. Cancel.
12:45 p.m. – 9600 blk. N. 133 E. Ave. Sprouts. Theft report. Checks stolen from vehicle. Report info taken.
1:13 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
1:40 p.m. – 8900 blk. N. 119 E. Ave. Missing person. Female missing from residence. Handled.
2:04 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 86 St. N. RCB Bank. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
5:13 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass threats. Officer initiated. Handled.
8:23 p.m. – 8400 blk. E. 126 St. N. Accident injury. Other agency referral.
8:51 p.m. – 14500 blk. E. 86 St. N. Traffic reckless. Maroon Honda Acord following other motorist. Handled.
9:11 p.m. – 9600 blk. US 169. Service motorist assist. Arrest.
9:40 p.m. – 500 blk. N. Cedar St. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at residence. Handled.
9:44 p.m. – 12800 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walgreens. Drugs in progress. Officer initiated. Handled.
10:15 p.m. – 12800 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walgreens. Check on suspicious person. Male acting strange by business. Cancel.
10:55 p.m. – 12700 blk. E. 76 Cir. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing at residence. Handled.