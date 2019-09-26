7:48 a.m. – 8500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Classic Chevrolet. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
9:41 a.m. – 9600 blk. N. 100 E. Ave. Juvenile child abuse. Small child found alone in neighborhood. Handled.
9:45 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Owasso High School. Sex crime. Officer initiated. Report info taken.
12:53 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass phone. Husband harassing wife. Handled.
1:53 p.m. – 11300 blk. N. 112 E. Ave. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting at residence. Report info taken.
2:04 p.m. – 8200 blk. N. 116 E. Ave. Trespass in progress. Male trespassing at residence. Handled.
2:10 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Rue 21. Shoplifting in progress. Female shoplifting from business. Handled.
2:27 p.m. – 8200 blk. N. 127 E. Ave. Disturbance verbal. Male and female exchanged words over speeding on the roadway. Handled.
2:59 p.m. – 13700 blk. E. 86 St. N. Boomarang Diner. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
3:36 p.m. – 7300 blk. N. 127 E. Ave. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
3:59 p.m. – 10100 blk. E. 95 Ct. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
4:18 p.m. – 11200 blk. N. 119 E. Ave. Fraud. Credit card used. Report info taken.
4:31 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Juvenile child abuse. White van with a baby inside alone. Handled.
4:47 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Accident no injury. Handled.
5:06 p.m. – 8200 blk. N. 127 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing at residence. Handled.
5:15 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Panera. Welfare check. Check on female. Handled.
6:27 p.m. – 12700 blk. E. 100 St. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple fighting at residence. Unable to locate.
7:11 p.m. – 1100 blk. N. 114 E. Ave. Harass threats. Harassment by female in person. Handled.
7:37 p.m. – 7900 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
8:24 p.m. – 9600 blk. US 169. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing on roadway. Handled.
8:44 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Best Buy. Shoplifting in progress. Female shoplifting at business. Report info taken.
9:01 p.m. – 8300 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Disturbance verbal. Sounds of arguing in neighborhood. Handled.
11:22 p.m. – 12200 blk. E. 79 St. N. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at residence. Report info taken.