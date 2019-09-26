owasso incidents

7:48 a.m. – 8500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Classic Chevrolet. Accident no injury. Report info taken.

9:41 a.m. – 9600 blk. N. 100 E. Ave. Juvenile child abuse. Small child found alone in neighborhood. Handled.

9:45 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Owasso High School. Sex crime. Officer initiated. Report info taken.

12:53 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass phone. Husband harassing wife. Handled.

1:53 p.m. – 11300 blk. N. 112 E. Ave. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting at residence. Report info taken.

2:04 p.m. – 8200 blk. N. 116 E. Ave. Trespass in progress. Male trespassing at residence. Handled.

2:10 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Rue 21. Shoplifting in progress. Female shoplifting from business. Handled.

2:27 p.m. – 8200 blk. N. 127 E. Ave. Disturbance verbal. Male and female exchanged words over speeding on the roadway. Handled.

2:59 p.m. – 13700 blk. E. 86 St. N. Boomarang Diner. Accident no injury. Report info taken.

3:36 p.m. – 7300 blk. N. 127 E. Ave. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.

3:59 p.m. – 10100 blk. E. 95 Ct. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.

4:18 p.m. – 11200 blk. N. 119 E. Ave. Fraud. Credit card used. Report info taken.

4:31 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Juvenile child abuse. White van with a baby inside alone. Handled.

4:47 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Accident no injury. Handled.

5:06 p.m. – 8200 blk. N. 127 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing at residence. Handled.

5:15 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Panera. Welfare check. Check on female. Handled.

6:27 p.m. – 12700 blk. E. 100 St. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple fighting at residence. Unable to locate.

7:11 p.m. – 1100 blk. N. 114 E. Ave. Harass threats. Harassment by female in person. Handled.

7:37 p.m. – 7900 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Accident no injury. Report info taken.

8:24 p.m. – 9600 blk. US 169. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing on roadway. Handled.

8:44 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Best Buy. Shoplifting in progress. Female shoplifting at business. Report info taken.

9:01 p.m. – 8300 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Disturbance verbal. Sounds of arguing in neighborhood. Handled.

11:22 p.m. – 12200 blk. E. 79 St. N. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at residence. Report info taken.