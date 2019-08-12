Friday, Aug. 9
2:31 p.m. – 6000 blk. N. Mingo Rd. Mutual aid police. Vehicle parked off in ditch. Handled.
4:12 a.m. – 10700 blk. N. 154 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Someone driving an SUV opening mailboxes. Unable to locate.
6:55 a.m. – 100 blk. W. 11 St. S. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
8:14 a.m. – 15200 blk. E. 108 Pl. N. Accident hit & run property. Report info taken.
8:16 a.m. – 15200 blk. E. 108 Pl. N. Disturbance verbal. Male yelling at female in front of residence. Information.
8:51 a.m. – 8600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Accident no injury. Information.
11:30 a.m. – 8700 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. Theft report. Files stolen from business. Report info taken.
11:34 a.m. – 8700 blk. N. 123 E. Ave. Harass phone. Female being harassed by neighbor at residence. Handled.
12:17 p.m. – 9600 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
12:52 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Owasso High School. Welfare check. Welfare check on 911 hang-up call. Handled.
1:54 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Accident hit & run property. Handled.
2:13 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Female scammed out of money in a phone scam. Handled.
2:43 p.m. – 300 blk. N. Carlsbad St. Welfare check. Assist DHS to check on male at residence. Handled.
2:56 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Walmart Neighborhood Market. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
3:00 p.m. – 12000 blk. E. 96 St. N. Shoplifting in progress. Black male and black female shoplifting from business. Arrest.
4:29 p.m. – 15100 blk. E. Winding Creek Dr. Mutual aid police. Assist Rogers County with trespassing at abandoned residence. Cancel.
4:41 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. Mingo Rd. Cottages at Tallgrass Point. Welfare check. Black female knocking on doors. Handled.
7:37 p.m. – 10600 blk. US 169. Check on suspicious person. Female jumping in front of vehicles. Unable to locate.
7:49 p.m. – 300 blk. N. Main St. Theft in progress. White male in black shirt trying to break into car. Handled.
7:56 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 86 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Drunk public. Intoxicated female in business. Arrest.
8:09 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 80 St. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Open line 911 call with screaming. Arrest.
9:35 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 76 St. N. Disturbance verbal. Male said he needed police. Handled.
10:28 p.m. – 11300 blk. E. 76 St. N. Accident no injury. Handled.
10:51 p.m. – 14500 blk. E. 86 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Male walking around parking lot. Handled.
11:00 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Hampton Inn. Juvenile child abuse. Juvenile verbally abused while at house in another city. Other agency referral.
Saturday, Aug. 10
1:45 a.m. – 14300 blk. E. 84 Pl. N. Disturbance verbal. Male arguing at residence. Handled.
5:25 a.m. – Claremore. Welfare check. Checking on someone in Claremore. Other agency referral.
7:05 a.m. – 14300 blk. E. 84 Pl. N. Trespass in progress. 3-4 males at residence without permission. Handled.
7:28 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Owasso High School. Check on suspicious person. Hispanic male lying in parking lot of school. Handled.
8:15 a.m. – 14300 blk. E. 84 Pl. N. Drugs found. Needles and pills found in parking lot. Handled.
9:08 a.m. – 14000 blk. E. 106 St. N. Coffee Creek. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
9:30 a.m. – 10300 blk. E. 116 St. N. Funtastic Playground. Check on suspicious person. Three white males suspiciously hanging out at park. Handled.
11:37 a.m. – 13400 blk. E. 84 St. N. Disturbance verbal. Several individuals at residence arguing about property. Handled.
1:57 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass phone. Female receiving harassing threats. Report info taken.
2:10 p.m. – 9600 blk. US 169. Weapon armed subject. White male in black car following another vehicle and waving gun. Handled.
2:36 p.m. – 10500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Jim Glover. Accident injury. Report info taken.
5:01 p.m. – 1900 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Accident hit & run property. Handled.
6:26 p.m. – 8800 blk. N. 130 E. Ave. Harass threats. Family member threatening to kill family. Handled.
6:46 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Walmart Neighborhood Market. Accident no injury. Handled.
6:47 p.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. McDonald’s. Welfare check. Checking on female in roadway. Handled.
8:28 p.m. – 8100 blk. N. 76 E. Ave. Weapon shots fired. Gunshots heard in the area. Other agency referral.
9:40 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. QuikTrip. Shoplifting in progress. Male shoplifting. Handled.
10:03 p.m. – 13000 blk. E. 77 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Female in street. Information.
10:20 p.m. – 10700 blk. E. 119 Ct. N. Fireworks disturbance. Handled.
Sunday, Aug. 11
3:35 a.m. – 10600 blk. N. Yale Ave. Check on suspicious person. Elderly man in ditch. Other agency referral.
4:51 a.m. – 100 blk. S. Main St. Check on suspicious person. Elderly female walking on roadway. Unable to locate.
7:01 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. QuikTrip. Welfare check. Welfare check on man lying in grass behind business. Handled.
10:49 a.m. – 1300 blk. N. Birch St. Theft report. Items stolen from vehicle at residence. Report info taken.
12:19 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Famous Footwear. Shoplifting in progress. Black female shoplifting from business. Handled.
3:50 p.m. – 11900 blk. E. 116 St. N. Welfare check. Welfare check on man who has been walking for a while needing a ride. Handled.
4:42 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Kohl’s. Shoplifting in custody. Juvenile male stealing from business. Report info taken.
6:52 p.m. – 8100 blk. N. 116 E. Ave. Speedy’s. Trespass in progress. Group of males in car refusing to leave property. Handled.
8:51 p.m. – 11800 blk. E. 86 St. N. Check on suspicious vehicle. Car driving with dog hanging out. Handled.
9:13 p.m. – 14600 blk. E. 111 Ct. N. Fireworks disturbance. Handled.