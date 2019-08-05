Friday, Aug. 2
12:43 a.m. – 13900 blk. E. 83 St. N. Weapon shots fired. Two or three gunshots heard. Unable to locate.
1:47 a.m. – 9400 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Home Depot. Check on suspicious person. White female in orange shirt standing in road hitting vehicle. Handled.
5:24 a.m. – 8900 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Accident injury. Report info taken.
5:27 a.m. – 11600 blk. N. 135 E. Ave. McDonald’s. Check on suspicious vehicle. Grey truck parked in the roadway. Arrest.
6:01 a.m. – 5100 blk. N. Mingo Rd. Theft report. Vehicle stolen from lot. Other agency referral.
6:35 a.m. – 8700 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. The Villas at Bailey Ranch. Theft report. Items taken from vehicle. Web report referral.
6:50 a.m. – 11600 blk. E. 4080 Rd. Accident injury. No haul.
7:17 a.m. – 8700 blk. N. Mingo Rd. Cottages at Tallgrass. Theft report. Items stolen from vehicle. Handled.
8:54 a.m. – 11900 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. Theft report. Medicine stolen from vehicle. Information.
8:59 a.m. – 9700 blk. E. 110 St. N. Fire fuel spill. No haul.
9:29 a.m. – 8300 blk. N. 126 E. Ave. Welfare check. Child calling 911 and hanging up. Handled.
9:43 a.m. – 600 blk. N. Cedar St. Check on suspicious person. Female screaming. Unable to locate.
10:53 a.m. – 8500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. St. Henry. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
11:19 a.m. – 1800 blk. N. Elm St. Welfare check. Welfare check on juvenile male alone and naked outside. Handled.
11:35 a.m. – 8200 blk. N. 116 E. Ave. Trespass in progress. Hispanic male staying in vacant house. Unable to locate.
11:56 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 96 St. N. Sam’s Club. Accident no injury. Handled.
1:18 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass stalking. Woman wanting to report two men following her around business. Unable to locate.
2:54 p.m. – 12300 blk. E. 96 St. N. Chili’s. Accident no injury. Handled.
3:03 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Credit card fraud. Handled.
3:28 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Target. Shoplifting in progress. White male shoplifting from business. Arrest.
3:35 p.m. – 5800 blk. US 169. Accident injury. Transport.
3:48 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. Black female shoplifting from business. Report info taken.
3:55 p.m. – 11000 blk. E. 96 St. N. Caudle Estate. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
6:00 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. 135 E. Ave. Reasor’s. Sex crime. White male exposing himself in pickup at business. Other agency referral.
6:09 p.m. – 600 blk. E. 55 Pl. N. Welfare check. Welfare check on two juveniles at home alone. Other agency referral.
7:54 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud in progress. Female wants to file fraud charges. Cancel.
9:09 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. 120 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Male walking around neighborhood. Unable to locate.
9:30 p.m. – 9900 blk. N. Cadbury Ridge. Fireworks disturbance. Other agency referral.
10:29 p.m. – 400 blk. S. Dogwood St. Theft in progress. Male taking car from business. Handled.
10:36 p.m. – 14900 blk. E. 82 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Person at construction site. Other agency referral.
11:26 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 76 St. N. Super 8. Disturbance loud noise. Loud music coming from car. Arrest.
Saturday, Aug. 3
12:35 a.m. – 11600 blk. US 169. Traffic reckless. Vehicle being followed. Handled.
1:32 a.m. – 9200 blk. N. 101 E. Ave. Weapon shots fired. Two gunshots hard. Unable to locate.
1:34 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 96 St. N. Whataburger. Disturbance fight in progress. Males fighting in parking lot. Handled.
2:33 a.m. – 8500 blk. N. 125 E. Ave. Theft report. Bicycle taken from residence. Handled.
8:53 a.m. – 400 blk. S. Dogwood St. Theft report. Chevy Trax stolen from residence. Report info taken.
9:47 a.m. – 11200 blk. E. 114 St. N. Check on suspicious vehicle. Red pickup sitting in front of vacant residence. Arrest.
1:18 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Welfare check. Welfare check on 911 hang-up call. Handled.
1:30 p.m. – 10600 blk. E. 113 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Man standing at residence with ball bat. Unable to locate.
2:31 p.m. – 1200 blk. N. Memorial Dr. Accident injury. Report info taken.
2:55 p.m. – 500 blk. E. 8 St. N. Animal control. Dog bit female while walking. Handled.
3:35 p.m. – 10600 blk. US 169. Traffic reckless. Red Hyundai chasing red Aveo through town. Handled.
3:41 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Found property. Gun found by roadway. Report info taken.
3:59 p.m. – 11600 blk. N. Memorial Dr. Accident injury. Report info taken.
4:12 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Target. Shoplifting in custody. Male shoplifting from business. Report info taken.
4:20 p.m. – 9800 blk. N. 154 E. Ave. Fire automobile. No haul.
8:25 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Target. Drugs in progress. Male and female shooting up in car. Arrest.
Sunday, Aug. 4
4:18 a.m. – 7900 blk. N. 131 E. Ave. Disturbance verbal. Two males yelling. Handled.
9:10 a.m. – 300 blk. N. Atlanta St. Theft report. House broken into overnight. Report info taken.
12:50 p.m. – 1400 blk. E. 116 St. N. Destiny Life Church. Check on suspicious person. Black female in grass by roadway. Information.
1:27 p.m. – 700 blk. N. Atlanta St. Domestic in progress verbal. Report of possible domestic disturbance in residence. Handled.
1:44 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Kohl’s. Shoplifting in custody. Two juveniles in custody for shoplifting at store. Report info taken.
3:11 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Accident no injury. Handled.
5:31 p.m. – 9600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. QuikTrip. Weapon armed subjecct4. Silver Altima occupied by male with gun out. Unable to locate.
6:16 p.m. – 14100 blk. E. 106 St. N. Parks at Coffee Creek. Welfare check. Check on child being yelled at in residence. Handled.
7:47 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Check on suspicious person. Female opening car door. Handled.
8:33 p.m. – 8700 blk. E. 116 St. N. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
9:09 p.m. – 8900 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Academy. Shoplifting in progress. Male shoplifting. Arrest.
10:13 p.m. – 8600 blk. US 169. Female walking on highway. Handled.
10:27 p.m. – 1500 blk. E. 89 Pl. N. Check on suspicious vehicle. Black truck driving around neighborhood. Handled.
11:08 p.m. – 10600 blk. E. 114 St. N. Trespass in progress. Female refusing to leave property. Handled.
11:59 p.m. – 300 blk. N. Elm Pl. Breaking and entering. Unknown person in residence. Handled.