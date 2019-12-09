owasso incidents

Friday, Dec. 6

12:10 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 96 St. N. Whataburger. Traffic reckless. Vehicle stopped in drive-thru. Arrest.

2:15 a.m. – 8900 blk. N. 134 E. Ave. Fire mutual aid. Mutual aid for Tulsa Fire Department. Handled.

5:21 a.m. – 900 blk. N. Atlanta St. Check on suspicious person. Person jingling door knob at residence. Handled.

7:47 a.m. – 13700 blk. E. 86 St. N. Butcher Brothers. Accident no injury. Handled.

8:17 a.m. – 8900 blk. N. 127 E. Ave. Check on suspicious vehicle. Black truck stopping at mailboxes. Handled.

9:44 a.m., - 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.

9:48 a.m. – 11500 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Walmart Supercenter. Check on suspicious person. Male making threats at business. Handled.

10:00 a.m. – 500 blk. E. 2 Ave. Owasso School Transportation Warehouse. Drugs found. Officer initiated. Handled.

10:00 a.m. – 7600 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Report info taken.

11:11 a.m. – 13900 blk. E. 83 St. N. Welfare check. Officer initiated. Handled.

12:00 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Accident no injury. Report info taken.

12:37 p.m. – 11200 blk. E. 123 St. N. Welfare check. Check on kids at residence. Unable to locate.

2:38 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. License plate missing from vehicle. Report info taken.

2:45 p.m. – 100 blk. W. 6 St. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting at residence. Handled.

2:48 p.m. – 8800 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Owasso High School-West. Disturbance fight in progress. Officer initiated. Handled.

2:55 p.m. – 11500 blk. E. 76 St. N. QuikTrip. Accident no injury. Report info taken.

3:39 p.m. – 12000 blk. E. 96 St. N. Lowe’s. Shoplifting in custody. Shoplifting at business. Arrest.

4:00 p.m. – 600 blk. N. Birch St. Accident no injury. Report info taken.

4:01 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Information.

4:31 p.m. – 300 blk. N. Main St. Trespass in progress. White male trespassing at apartment complex. Handled.

5:01 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. QuikTrip. Recover stolen property. Recovery of stolen tools at business. Handled.

5:39 p.m. – 8400 blk. N. 123 E. Ave. Theft report. Items stolen of porch at residence. Report of taken.

6:04 p.m. – 500 blk. E. 2 Ave. Dollar General. Shoplifting in progress. White male shoplifting from business. Report info taken.

6:21 p.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. McDonald’s. Check on suspicious person. Lost elderly female at business. Handled.

6:29 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Kohl’s. Shoplifting in custody. Females shoplifting. Arrest.

7:11 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 75 St. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.

7:11 p.m. – 14900 blk. E. 90 Pl. N. Welfare check. Checking on elderly female at residence. Handed.

7:25 p.m. – 12100 blk. N. 195 E. Ave. Welfare check. Adult male in vehicle. Unable to locate.

9:43 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Check on suspicious vehicle. Vehicle driving slowly through neighborhood. Handled.

10:47 p.m. – 8100 blk. N. 116 E. Ave. Speedy’s. Theft in progress. Male trying to take car. Handled.

11:32 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 80 St. N. Accident hit & run property. Report info taken.

Saturday, Dec. 7

2:10 a.m. – 13500 blk. E. 66 St. N. Accident no injury. Other agency referral.

2:12 a.m. – 8400 blk. N. 116 E. Pl. Domestic in progress physical. Male and female fighting at residence. Arrest.

5:22 a.m. – 14200 blk. E. 84 St. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing inside residence. Handled.

6:03 a.m. – 4600 blk. US 169. Other agency referral.

9:34 a.m. – 400 blk. S. Cedar St. Weapon shots fired. Shots heard in the area. Handled.

9:48 a.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Report info taken.

12:03 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Theft report. Phone stolen from someone at business. Report info taken.

12:51 p.m. – 11200 blk. N. 132 E. Ave. Family members arguing at residence. Handled.

1:30 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. Two black females shoplifting from business. Arrest.

2:04 p.m. – 14700 blk. E. 88 Pl. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Unable to locate.

2:09 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Male stealing from business. Handled.

2:45 p.m. – 8100 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Owasso 6th Grade Center. Domestic in progress. Female violating protective order. Report info taken.

3:55 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Kohl’s. Check on juveniles left alone in vehicle at business. Unable to locate.

3:58 p.m. – 17700 blk. E. 116 St. N. Accident injury. Report info taken.

4:18 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Trespass in progress. Male and female trespassing at business. Report info taken.

4:26 p.m. – 8500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Taco Bell. Accident no injury. Report info taken.

5:21 p.m. – 9600 blk. US 169. Check on suspicious person. White male walking with gun. Handled.

6:35 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Male and female shoplifting. Report info taken.

6:46 p.m. – 14700 blk. E. 88 PL. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple fighting at residence. Handled.

8:51 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Church’s Chicken. Check on suspicious vehicle. Truck drove through fence. Arrest.

8:58 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Owasso Liquor & Wine. Accident hit & run property. Handled.

10:42 p.m. – 7600 blk. N. 122 E. Ave. Missing person. Elderly male lost since earlier. Handled.

Sunday, Dec. 8

12:42 a.m. – 7800 blk. N. 75 E. Ave. Domestic in progress physical. Family fighting in residence. Other agency referral.

1:08 a.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Sex crime. Male exposing himself at business. Handled.

4:50 a.m. – 12700 blk. E. 77 Pl. N. Check on suspicious vehicle. Vehicle parked in front of residence. Handled.

11:34 a.m. – 9600 blk. N. 107 E. Pl. Check on suspicious person. Male going through trashcans in neighborhood. Unable to locate.

12:33 p.m. – 10600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Wheels and Thrills. Accident no injury. Report info taken.

1:21 p.m. – 11000 blk. N. 115 E. Ave. Check on suspicious vehicle. Dark-colored Honda Accord following driver to her residence. Unable to locate.

1:25 p.m. – 10600 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Accident injury. Report info taken.

3:10 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Atwoods. Shoplifting in progress. White male shoplifting from business. Report info taken.

3:26 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. Sheridan Rd. Accident injury. Report info taken.

5:19 p.m. – 14700 blk. E. 88 Pl. N. The Villas at Preston Lakes. Weapon shots fired. Shots heard in apartment complex. Handled.

5:23 p.m. – 15200 blk. E. 86 St. N. Centennial Park. Fireworks disturbance. Handled.

5:51 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. Mingo Rd. Cottages at Tallgrass Point. Domestic in progress. Male violating protective order. Handled.

6:59 p.m. – 300 blk. N. Elm Pl. Check on suspicious open door. Door open at residence. Handled.

7:11 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Kohl’s. Shoplifting in progress. People taking items from store. Arrest.

10:48 p.m. – 8900 blk. E. 106 St. N. Check on suspicious vehicle. Man running on side of road. Unable to locate.

11:47 p.m. – 7600 blk. US 169. Traffic reckless. Black SUV driving recklessly. Arrest.

11:49 p.m. – 11600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. German Corner. Check on suspicious person. Man in area ran off side of road. Unable to locate.