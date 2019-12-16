Friday, Dec. 13
4:31 a.m. – 8800 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Home 2 Suites. Check on suspicious person. Check on male at hotel. Handled.
7:31 a.m. – 7000 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
7:54 a.m. – 7600 blk. Hwy 75. Accident injury. No haul.
8:16 a.m. – 11000 blk. N. 118 E. Ave. Theft report. Vehicle missing from residence. Handled.
9:08 a.m. – 13100 blk. E. 80 St. N. Disturbance verbal. Male and female arguing at residence. Handled.
9:12 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Owasso High School-East. Juvenile child abuse. Officer initiated. Report info taken.
9:29 a.m. – 11000 blk. N. 118 E. Ave. Theft report. Vehicle stolen from residence. Report info taken.
11:46 a.m. – 7400 blk. E. 83 Pl. N. Check on suspicious person. Two black males casing houses. Unable to locate.
12:44 p.m. – 7800 blk. E. 76 St. N. Welfare check. Welfare check on 911 hang-up call. Handled.
1:24 p.m. – 8400 blk. N. 133 E. Ave. Vandal report. Vehicle vandalized at residence. Report info taken.
2:15 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. 137 E. Ave. Arby’s. Check on suspicious person. White male throwing items at business window. Unable to locate.
2:39 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. First Bank of Owasso. Accident no injury. Handled.
2:52 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. QuikTrip. Drugs in progress. Juvenile males selling drugs at business. Unable to locate.
3:14 p.m. – 11600 blk. N. 104 E. Ave. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Cancel.
3:22 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Hampton Inn. Check on suspicious vehicle. Black Chrysler sedan with two males opening doors in vehicles. Unable to locate.
4:03 p.m. – 12800 blk. E. 86 Pl. N. Brookdale. Theft report. Money stolen from structure. Report info taken.
4:16 p.m. – 13600 blk. E. 103 St. N. Accident no injury. Handled.
4:37 p.m. – 9400 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Los Cabos. Accident hit & run property. Handled.
4:41 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Female shoplifted from business. Report info taken.
5:12 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. QuikTrip. Accident no injury. Handled.
5:47 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Atlanta St. Welfare check. Check on boy near residence. Cancel.
6:40 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Female shoplifting. Report info taken.
7:13 p.m. – 12700 blk. E. 76 St. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
8:37 p.m. – 8400 blk. N. 116 E. Pl. Harass phone. Female harassed by male. Handled.
9:50 p.m. – 7600 blk. N. 120 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Sees shadows in backyard. Handled.
10:30 p.m. – 13900 blk. E. 87 Ct. N. Mutual aid police. Mutual aid for Collinsville PD. Handled.
11:27 p.m. – 12700 blk. E. 100 St. N. 98 Apartments. Missing person. Juvenile missing from residence. Handled.
Saturday, Dec. 14
12:04 a.m. – 8600 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting in residence. Arrest.
4:43 a.m. – 8300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Rayola Park. Check on suspicious vehicle. Car abandoned in park. Handled.
5:49 a.m. – 8900 blk. N. 125 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Person outside residence. Handled.
10:30 a.m. – 12800 blk. E. 86 St. N. Baskin Robins. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
10:54 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Check fraud. Report info taken.
10:56 a.m. – 100 blk. W. 19 St. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
12:12 p.m. – 11000 blk. E. 14 Ct. N. Welfare check. Welfare check on man who took heroin. Other agency referral.
12:18 p.m. – 8600 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
12:24 p.m. – 11400 blk. E. 81 St. N. Gerber Collisions and Glass. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
1:01 p.m. – 8900 blk. N. 124 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Family member arguing at residence. Handled.
1:04 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. Male shoplifting from business. Arrest.
1:06 p.m. – 9900 blk. E. 100 Pl. N. Domestic in progress physical. Male fighting family members. Report info taken.
1:49 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Kohl’s. Shoplifting in progress. Officer initiated. Handled.
2:20 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Trespass in progress. Trespassed male subject inside business. Handled.
3:25 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Domestic report. Male violating protective order against female. Report info taken.
4:19 p.m. – 8300 blk. N. Owasso Family YMCA. Theft report. Car in bus parking lot appears to have been broken into. Handled.
4:41 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Check on suspicious person. White male possibly stealing from business. Arrest.
5:12 p.m. – 8200 blk. N. 117 E. Ave. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting at residence. Report info taken.
5:39 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Domestic report. Man violated a protective order. Report info taken.
6:07 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. Officer initiated. Unable to locate.
6:18 p.m. – 13600 blk. E. 85 St. N. Domestic report. Male violating protective order. Report info taken.
8:12 p.m. – 8300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Owasso Family YMCA. Theft report. Items stolen from vehicle in business parking lot. Report info taken.
8:48 p.m. – 12800 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walgreens. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
10:20 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Kohl’s. Shoplifting in progress. Male shoplifting from business. Arrest.
10:48 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
Sunday, Dec. 15
12:39 a.m. – 12400 blk. E. 100 St. N. St. John. Drunk underage drinking. Intoxicated juvenile at hospital. Handled.
4:12 a.m. – 11600 blk. E. 83 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Male standing outside door. Handled.
8:18 a.m. – 11600 blk. E. 80 St. N. Theft report. Tag stolen from vehicle. Report info taken.
11:10 a.m. – 14100 blk. E. 87 Ter. N. Theft report. Attempted break-in at residence. Handled.
12:25 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call from business. Handled.
1:27 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass threats. Female being harassed by mal over social media. Handled.
2:17 p.m. – 8900 blk. N. Garnett Rd. La Quinta. Accident hit & run property. Handled.
3:19 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Female shoplifting from business. Report info taken.
4:29 p.m. – 11800 blk. E. 83 Pl. N. Check on suspicious person. White male knocking on door at residence. Handled.
4:45 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Owasso High School. Traffic reckless. White Camaro driving in circles in parking lot of school. Unable to locate.
4:54 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 83 St. N. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting at residence. Report info taken.
5:04 p.m. – 700 blk. N. Atlanta St. Theft in progress. Male and female taking items from residence. Handled.
5:42 p.m. – 11000 blk. US 75. Accident injury. No haul.
6:18 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Male shoplifted from business. Report info taken.
6:34 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Atwoods. Shoplifting report. Male shoplifting at business. Report info taken.
6:37 p.m. – 11000 blk. Hwy 75. No haul.
6:58 p.m. – 7800 blk. N. 122 E. Ave. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting in residence. Handled.
8:06 p.m. – 12400 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Accident no injury. Handled.
11:54 p.m. – 14100 blk. E. 86 St. N. Friendship Baptist Church. Check on suspicious open door. Officer initiated. Handled.