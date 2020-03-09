Friday, March 6
6:45 a.m. – 8200 blk. N. 128 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Gray Nissan Altima driving slowly through neighborhood. Unable to locate.
7:17 a.m. – 17600 blk. E. 77 St. N. Accident no injury. Other agency referral.
10:48 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Sex crime. Child pornography on social media. Handled.
10:56 a.m. – 100 blk. W. 4 St. Check on suspicious person. Female walking around neighborhood. Unable to locate.
12:06 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Found property. Man wanting to turn in ammo. Handled.
1:09 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Party City. Shoplifting in progress. Two black females stealing from business. Handled.
2:16 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Money scam. Report info taken.
3:11 p.m. – 8500 blk. N. 117 E. Ave. Goodwill. Mutual aid police. Attempt to locate elderly female for Rogers County. Unable to locate.
4:28 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Ace Cornerstone. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
4:58 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. Male concealed items without paying. Report info taken.
5:05 p.m. – 12800 blk. E. 96 St. N. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
5:15 p.m. – 11700 blk. E. 86 St. N. Med Express. Disturbance verbal. Male inside business causing disturbance. Handled.
5:26 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Hibdon Tires. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
5:45 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Best Buy. Check on suspicious person. Male shoplifting from business. Arrest.
6:08 p.m. – 12000 blk. E. 85 St. N. Trespass report. Issue with male coming onto property. Handled.
6:08 p.m. – 1400 blk. N. Ash St. Welfare check. Check on juvenile playing near construction. Handled.
7:09 p.m. – 13600 blk. E. 103 St. N. Check on suspicious vehicle. Dark sedan driving around parking lot. Unable to locate.
7:13 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Accident no injury. Information.
7:24 p.m. – 9700 blk. N. 99 E. Ave. Honey Creek. Check on suspicious open door. Open door at residence. Handled.
7:25 p.m. – 14500 blk. E. 86 St. N. Hodson Elementary. Juvenile child abuse. Officer initiated. Handled.
7:37 p.m. – 100 blk. N. 21 St. Mutual aid police. Mutual aid for Collinsville PD. Handled.
7:39 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 116 St. N. Accident no injury. Handled.
8:06 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. Mingo Rd. Mutual aid police. OHP traffic stop. Handled.
9:57 p.m. – 12600 blk. E. 86 St. N. AMC. Domestic in progress physical. Male and female fighting in parking lot. Handled.
10:08 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. CVS. Check on suspicious person. Males walking through pharmacy. Handled.
10:29 p.m. – 14000 blk. E. 116 St. N. Destiny Life. Accident no injury. Handed.
Saturday, March 7
1:27 a.m. – 1300 blk. W. Brook St. Mutual aid police. Mutual aid for Collinsville PD. Handled.
3:28 a.m. – 8700 blk. N. 125 E. Ave. Missing person. Female possibly missing. Information.
7:55 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Male acting strange at vo-ag building. Handled.
8:53 a.m. – 9600 blk. N. 133 E. Ave. Sprouts. Vandal in progress. Tan Chevy truck occupied by male littering in parking lot. Unable to locate.
9:43 a.m. – 9600 blk. US 169. Doc’s Mini Storage. Handled.
9:54 a.m. – 13600 blk. E. 103 St. N. Northeast Elementary. Check on suspicious person. Check people camping near business. Handled.
10:12 a.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Target. Check on suspicious vehicle. Car going up and down parking lot of Target. Handled.
11:42 a.m. – 7600 blk. N. 120 E. Ave. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
12:49 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. Female stealing from business. Unable to locate.
12:53 p.m. – 9600 blk. N. Garnet Rd. QuikTrip. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
1:45 p.m. – 12700 blk. E. 100 St. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
1:51 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Someone broke in and stole items from garage at residence. Handled.
2:52 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Walmart. Disturbance verbal. Man harassing an elderly couple at business. Handled.
3:50 p.m. – 9300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Towne Place Suites. Check on suspicious vehicle. Multi-colored truck possibly casing a business. Unable to locate.
4:47 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Mutual aid for OHP. Handled.
5:55 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Online fraud. Report info taken.
6:52 p.m. – 9800 blk. N. 119 E. Ave. Owasso Auto Spa. Check on suspicious person. Male pacing around business. Handled.
7:31 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Female taking items from business. Report info taken.
8:01 p.m. – 400 blk. N. Beaumont St. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting in street. Handled.
8:09 p.m. – 7600 blk. N. 122 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Male ringing doorbell. Cancel.
8:12 p.m. – 12700 blk. E. 100 St. N. 98 Apartments. Check on suspicious person. Officer initiated. Handled.
9:23 p.m. – 10700 blk. E. 121 St. N. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting inside residence. Handled.
10:06 p.m. – 1900 blk. N. Cedar St. Accident injury. Arrest.
10:09 p.m. – 8800 blk. N. 131 E. Ave. Welfare check. Checking on female at residence. Handled.
11:26 p.m. – 11300 blk. N. 112 E. Ave. Welfare check. Checking on female at residence. Handled.
Sunday, March 8
12:10 a.m. – 11300 blk. N. 112 E. Ave. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting inside residence. Report info taken.
8:05 a.m. – 9600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. QuikTrip. Check on suspicious person. Check on couple at business. Unable to locate.
9:51 a.m. – 400 blk. N. Main St. Check on suspicious person. Man and woman acting strangely at business. Handled.
12:06 p.m. – 100 blk. E. 16 St. Theft in progress. Theft of power tools at residence. Report info taken.
1:15 p.m. – 300 blk. N. Beaumont St. Check on suspicious person. Man followed woman home and talked to her. Handled.
1:30 p.m. – 12200 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Weapon shots fired. Dog shot by man walking. Report info taken.
2:24 p.m. – 12300 blk. E. 77 Pl. N. Elm Creek Park. Check on suspicious person. Check on male at park. Handled.
2:28 p.m. – 1500 blk. N. Ash St. Ator Elementary. Check on suspicious vehicle. Small car circling the school. Handled.
2:52 p.m. – 15200 blk. E. 88 Pl. N. Theft report. Items stolen from residence. Report info taken.
4:59 p.m. – 12700 blk. E. 77 Cir. N. Check on suspicious person. Man driving through neighborhood telling neighbors he is with Google. Handled.
10:44 p.m. – 7600 blk. US 169. Recover stolen property. Locate and recover stolen Mustang. Arrest.