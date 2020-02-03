Friday, Jan. 31
1:16 a.m. – 300 blk. N. Cedar St. Check on suspicious person. Male knocking on door. Handled.
4:59 a.m. – 300 blk. N. Cedar St. Trespass in progress. Male refusing to leave property. Arrest.
8:51 a.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Best Buy. Welfare check. Tan Honda occupied by female possibly hitting child. Unable to locate.
10:43 a.m. – 600 blk. N. Carlsbad St. Domestic in progress physical. Report of female being pulled from vehicle. Handled.
10:45 a.m. – 13800 blk. E. 106 St. N. FUMC. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call at business. Handled.
11:07 a.m. – 10500 blk. N. 110 E. Ave. Bailey. Accident no injury. Handled.
12:41 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 102 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Male with mask walking in neighborhood. Unable to locate.
1:07 p.m. – 13900 blk. E. 83 St. N. Theft report. Residence was broken into the previous night. Handled.
1:31 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Accident hit & run property. Handled.
1:43 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
2:16 p.m. – 200 blk. E. 2 Ave. Welfare check. Check on adult male at residence. Unable to locate.
2:25 p.m. – 11400 blk. E. 86 St. N. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
3:43 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Assault report. Male assaulted at residence. Handled.
4:05 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. Mingo Rd. Accident injury. Report info taken.
4:29 p.m. – 13800 blk. E. 87 Pl. N. Vandal report. Window shot out with BB. Handled.
5:24 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Female took items without paying. Report info taken.
5:33 p.m. – 1000 blk. N. 123 E. Ave . Highlands at Owasso. Domestic report physical. Couple fighting at residence. Handled.
6:38 p.m. – 10900 blk. E. 96 St. N. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
6:54 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. JC Penney. Shoplifting in progress. People stealing from business. Cancel.
6:58 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
7:42 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Kohl’s. Shoplifting in progress. Male shoplifting from business. Handled.
9:02 p.m. – 10400 blk. E. 91 St. N. Welfare check. Juvenile at residence. Handled.
10:34 p.m. – 9800 blk. E. 92 St. N. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting at residence. Report info taken.
Saturday, Feb. 1
12:50 a.m. – 9600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. QuikTrip. Check on suspicious person. Male outside business. Handled.
4:20 a.m. – 14500 blk. E. 86 St. N. Kum & Go. Welfare check. Clerk not in the store. Handled.
4:20 a.mm. – 9200 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Buffalo Wild Wings. Check on suspicious vehicle. Vehicle parked behind business. Arrest.
7:33 a.m. – 11400 blk. E. 81 St. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
12:20 p.m. – 13200 blk. E. 116 St. N. Disturbance verbal. Customer causing disturbance at business. Handled.
1:05 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Female stealing from business. Report info taken.
1:43 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Atwoods. Shoplifting in progress. Man stealing from business. Handled.
2:32 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. 137 E. Ave. Arby’s. Welfare check. Check on female sitting outside business. Handled.
2:35 p.m. – 122100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. Man stealing from business. Cancel.
2:43 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Disturbance verbal. Female causing disturbance at business. Information.
3:17 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Kohl’s. Shoplifting in progress. Two females stealing from business. Arrest.
4:23 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. 137 E. Ave. QuikTrip. Accident no injury. Cancel.
4:23 p.m. – 11300 blk. N. 94 E. Ave. Welfare check. Welfare check on 911 hang-up call. Unable to locate.
4:32 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
6:19 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Victim of bank fraud. Handled.
6:31 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Female taking items from business. Report info taken.
6:35 p.m. – 13200 blk. E. 94 St. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing inside residence. Handled.
6:53 p.m. – 900 blk. N. Cedar St. Accident no injury. Arrest.
8:18 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 88 Pl. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing at residence. Handled.
11:58 p.m. – 10900 blk. N. 154 E. Ave. Welfare check. Someone screaming in the area. Unable to locate.
Sunday, Feb. 2
12:06 a.m. – 10300 blk. N. 144 E. Ave. Vandal in progress. Kids toilet-papering house. Handled.
12:41 p.m. – 5600 blk. US 169. Check on suspicious person. Male walking down the highway. Other agency referral.
9:15 a.m. – 1400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Life.Church. Theft report. Theft of item at church. Report info taken.
12:00 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Check on suspicious person. Check on male approaching children by school. Handled.
1:30 p.m. – 10900 blk. N. 149 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
3:27 p.m. – 1600 blk. N. Birch St. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
3:31 p.m. – 10700 blk. E. 122 Ct. N. Check on suspicious person. Check male walking in neighborhood. Unable to locate.
4:46 p.m. – 11200 blk. N. 112 E. Ave. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at residence. Handled.
6:33 p.m. – 9800 blk. N. 109 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Hispanic male in distress near residence. Unable to locate.
6:52 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 80 St. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
7:59 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass threats. Male being harassed by another male. Handled.
9:23 p.m. – 13900 blk. E. 83 St. N. Weapon shots fired. Possible shots heard in the neighborhood. Unable to locate.
10:16 p.m. – 11000 blk. N. 118 E. Ave. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting at residence. Handled.
11:06 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. The Villas at Bailey Ranch. Welfare check. Check on child at residence. Unable to locate.
11:29 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 80 St. N. Wildwood Apartments. Check on suspicious open door. Officer initiated.
11:48 p.m. – 500 blk. E. 2 Ave. Waffle House. Check on suspicious vehicle. Male in vehicle in front of business. Arrest.