Friday, Jan. 24
1:08 a.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Smith Farm. Check on suspicious vehicle. Blue Jetta parking in parking lot. Handled.
3:18 a.m. – 9200 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Mari Med. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Arrest.
3:19 a.m. – 12800 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walgreens. Theft report. Items stolen from vehicle in business parking lot. Handled.
7:25 a.m. – 10600 blk. US 169. Welfare check. Male passed out in vehicle on roadway. Report info taken.
7:40 a.mm. – 10900 blk. N. 149 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing at residence. Handled.
8:29 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. QuikTrip. Shoplifting report. Officer initiated. Handled.
9:09 a.m. – 9400 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Dazzling Nails Salon. Vandal report. Vehicle vandalized at business. Handled.
10:23 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Vehicle broken into at business. Report info taken.
10:43 a.m. – 12300 blk. N. 132 E. Ave. Morrow Elementary. Juvenile child abuse. Officer initiated. Handled.
11:42 a.m. – 200 blk. N. Maybelle Ave. Fire mutual aid. Cancel.
12:35 p.m. – 11600 blk. N. Memorial Dr. Accident injury. Report info taken.
12:52 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. First Bank of Owasso. Fraud in progress. Fraud check at business. Report info taken.
2:30 p.m. – 12300 blk. N. 132 E. Ave. Morrow Elementary. Drunk public. Intoxicated person at school. Handled.
3:24 p.m. – 800 blk. N. Dogwood St. Welfare check. Check on family at residence. Cancel.
3:25 p.m. – 10700 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
3:44 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Female took items without paying. Report info taken.
4:02 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Mail stolen from mailbox. Report info taken.
5:23 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. Male took item without paying. Handled.
6:32 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 84 St. N. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
6:36 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Domestic report. Text messages, violating protection order. Report info taken.
6:57 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 100 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Flashlights at new construction site. Handled.
7:54 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Female pushed alarm on phone. Handled.
8:47 p.m. – 9200 blk. N. 100 E. Ct. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
8:50 p.m. – 100 blk. E. 20 Ct. Theft report. Items taken from vehicle. Report info taken.
9:40 p.m. – 800 blk. N. Birch St. Vandal report. Vehicle vandalized. Report info taken.
11:03 p.m. – 8100 blk. N. 91 E. Ave. McCarty Park. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
Saturday, Jan. 25
2:21 a.m. – 11500 blk. N. 131 E. Ave. Check on suspicious vehicle. Vehicle parked outside residence. Handled.
3:12 a.m. – 10000 blk. N. 123 E. Ave. Welfare check. Check on female at residence. Handled.
8:50 a.m. – 15900 blk. E. 91 St. N. Body found. Unattended death. Report info taken.
12:10 p.m. – 11500 blk. E. 76 St. N. QuikTrip. Accident no injury. Handled.
12:22 p.m. – 12000 blk. E. 96 St. N. Lowe’s. Shoplifting in progress. White male stealing merchandise. Report info taken.
12:22 p.m. – 10700 blk. E. 86 St. N. Advance Auto Parts. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
12:30 p.m. – 5600 blk. US 169. Accident injury. Transport.
12:33 p.m. – 9200 blk. N. Owasso Expy. ALDI. Check on suspicious person. Male approaching customers in parking lot of business. Handled.
12:42 p.m. – 9600 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Handled.
12:59 p.m. – 12700 blk. E. 100 St. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
1:07 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Female took items without paying. Report info taken.
1:42 p.m. – 500 blk. N. Birch St. Assault in progress. Officer initiated. Handled.
2:05 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Shoplifter in custody. Report info taken.
2:37 p.m. – 1200 blk. N. Birch St. Brookwood Apartments. Domestic in progress verbal. Family fighting at apartments. Handled.
2:43 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Tag stolen off of vehicle at residence. Report info taken.
4:06 p.m. – 8900 blk. N. 149 E. Ave. Check on suspicious open door. Open garage door on residence. Handled.
4:32 p.m. – 11900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Domestic report verbal. Couple was arguing at business. Handled.
5:16 p.m. – 13300 blk. E. 96 St. N. Raising Caine’s. Check on suspicious person. Man walking around business asking for money. Unable to locate.
5:22 p.m. – 8400 blk. N. 133 E. Ave. Domestic report. Protective order violation. Report info taken.
6:02 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Domestic report. Protective order violation. Report info taken.
7:01 p.m. – 14500 blk. E. 110 Pl. N. Mutual aid police. Assist other agency. Handled.
7:03 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. FFO. Accident no injury. Information.
7:23 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. Male shoplifting. Handled.
8:28 p.m. – 8300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Shoplifting in progress. Two males took items without paying. Handled.
9:32 p.m. – 500 blk. S. Main St. Owasso Skate Park. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
9:39 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Welfare check. Female at business. Handled.
10:06 p.m. – 11200 blk. E. 96 St. N. Mutual aid police. Assist OHP on traffic stop. Handled.
10:35 p.m. – 300 blk. E. 5 Ave. Breaking and entering in progress. People breaking into business. Arrest.
11:04 p.m. – 200 blk. E. 5 St. Disturbance loud noise. Loud noises from neighbor’s house. Handled.
Sunday, Jan. 26
2:17 a.m. – 7600 blk. US 169. Mutual aid police. Assist TCSO with traffic stop. Handled.
6:27 a.m. – 15700 blk. E. 76 St. N. Accident injury. Report info taken.
9:34 a.m. – 11800 blk. E. 105 St. N. Harass stalking. Victim being following by truck. Handled.
10:46 a.m. – 13900 blk. E. 83 St. N. Domestic in progress. Male at residence with protective order against him. Handled.
12:33 p.m. – 10900 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing at residence. Handled.
12:37 p.m. – 11800 blk. E. 83 St. N. Check on suspicious vehicle. Tan vehicle left in roadway. Handled.
1:13 p.m. – 11600 blk. N. 137 E. Ave. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
1:18 p.m. – 13900 blk. E. 83 St. N. Domestic report. Man violating protective order and contacting his ex on social media. Report info taken.
1:21 p.m. – 7700 blk. N. 142 E. Ave. Missing person. Juvenile missing from residence. Cancel.
2:38 p.m. – 10600 blk. N. 177 E. Ave. Mutual aid police. Assist Rogers County in locating a suspect. Handled.
9:36 p.m. – 11500 blk. E. 117 St. N. Welfare check. Check on male at residence. Handled.
11:35 p.m. – 8500 blk. N. 102 E. Ave. Check on suspicious vehicle. Dark-colored sedan with lights on parked at stop sign. Handled.