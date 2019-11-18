Friday, Nov. 15
4:55 a.m. – 14700 blk. E. 88 P. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing outside residence. Handled.
5:24 a.m. – 9600 blk. E. 116 St. N. Owasso Safety Storage. Check on suspicious person. Male walking with kid’s bike. Other agency referral.
7:45 a.m. – 7600 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
8:29 a.m. – 11600 blk. E. 80 St. N. Disturbance verbal. Two black males yelling at each other. Handled.
10:03 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Owasso High School-East. Juvenile child abuse. Juvenile complaint of abuse. Report info taken.
11:54 a.m. – 12000 blk. E. 96 St. N. Prosperity Bank. Fraud. Victim of identity theft and fraud. Report info taken.
12:13 p.m. – 2400 blk. W. Broadway St. Juvenile child abuse. Juvenile female being abused by parent. Report info taken.
1:33 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass phone. Female receiving harassing text messages. Handled.
2:04 p.m. – 8900 blk. N. 148 E. Ave. Welfare check. Welfare check on female crying at residence. Handled.
2:17 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Items stolen from female at business. Report info taken.
2:26 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Items stolen from business. Handled.
3:57 p.m. – Blk. S. Atlanta St. The Harker Group. Check on suspicious vehicle. Abandoned Ford pickup near residence. Handled.
3:59 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Accident injury. Report info taken.
4:03 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Assault report. Juvenile assaulted by another juvenile. Handled.
4:49 p.m. – 1000 blk. N. Cedar St. Domestic report. Female violating protection order. Unable to locate.
5:26 p.m. – 11500 blk. E. 136 St. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Other agency referral.
5:53 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. Female shoplifting from business. Arrest.
6:45 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass threats. Female threatened by other female. Handled.
7:16 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Kohl’s. Shoplifting in progress. Female shoplifting from residence. Report info taken.
8:28 p.m. – 300 blk. N. Beaumont St. Theft in progress. Two males trying to break into vehicle. Handled.
9:44 p.m. – 9700 blk. N. 98 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
10:24 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Accident injury. Report info taken.
10:43 p.m. – 400 blk. S. Cedar St. Weapon shots fired. Multiple shots heard in the area. Unable to locate.
10:44 p.m. – 1200 blk. N. Birch St. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting inside residence. Handled.
Saturday, Nov. 16
12:22 a.m. – 14500 blk. E. 86 St. N. Theft in progress. Male took items from store. Information.
5:20 a.m. – 10100 blk. E. 89 St. N. Mutual aid police. Mutual aid for Tulsa to look for stolen vehicle. Arrest.
6:24 a.m. – 11400 blk. E. 81 St. N. Welfare check. 911 open line. Unable to locate.
7:24 a.m. – 300 blk. N. Beaumont St. Vandal report. Vehicle vandalized at residence. Report info taken.
8:347 a.m. – 12600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
9:35 a.m. – 400 blk. S. Cedar St. Weapon shots fired. Man heard shots fired in the area. Cancel.
9:51 a.m. – 8700 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. Theft report. Wallet stolen from vehicle. Handled.
10:21 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass stalking. Female being harassed and stalked by male. Handled.
10:35 a.m. – 7600 blk. E. 83 Pl. N. Carrington Pointe. Check on suspicious person. Black male in white van driving around neighborhood and stopping. Handled.
11:00 a.m. – 14100 blk. E. 106 St. N. Parks at Coffee Creek. Assault report. Female assaulted by male. Report info taken.
11:58 a.m. – 400 blk. N. Main St. Welfare check. Check on small child walking in the street. Handled.
12:34 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Atwoods. Shoplifting in progress. Man stealing from business. Report info taken.
1:04 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Domestic report physical. Woman is victim of physical violence and has been for years. Report info taken.
1:49 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Female stealing from business. Report info taken.
2:54 p.m. – 8600 blk. US 169. Traffic reckless. Black motorcycle trying to get someone to pull over and also speeding on the highway. Handled.
4:14 p.m. – 400 blk. N. Carlsbad St. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting at residence. Handled.
4:20 p.m. – 13200 blk. E. 106 St. N. Check on suspicious vehicle. White Ford van sitting by residence with no one around it. Handled.
4:22 p.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. McDonald’s. Welfare check. Check on female in the road. Handled.
4:44 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. Female stealing from business. Unable to locate.
4:46 p.m. – 400 blk. S. Cedar St. Weapon shots fired. Man hears shots fired. Unable to locate.
5:04 p.m. – 5700 blk. E. Hwy 20. Accident injury. Transport.
5:52 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass threats. Receiving threatening texts from family members. Handled.
6:09 p.m. – 10100 blk. E. 86 Ct. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Female screaming at residence. Unable to locate.
8:42 p.m. – 100 blk. W. 10 St. Vandal in progress. Male slashed tired. Handled.
9:16 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass phone. Female harassed via internet. Handled.
9:22 p.m. – 1500 blk. N. Ash St. Ator Elementary. Check on suspicious person. Officer initiated. Handled.
10:42 p.m. – 2200 blk. N. Birch St. Weapon shots fired. Shots heard in the area. Unable to locate.
11:31 p.m. – 400 blk. S. Cedar St. Weapon shots fired. Two shots heard in the area. Unable to locate.
11:44 p.m. – 6900 blk. N. 128 E. Ct. Check on suspicious open door. Officer initiated. Handled.
Sunday, Nov. 17
12:00 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Owasso High School. Check on suspicious person. Officer initiated. Handled.
1:51 a.m. – 8600 blk. N. Mingo Rd. Accident no injury. Arrest.
10:11 a.m. – 12000 blk. E. 96 St. N. Chik-fil-A. Welfare check. Check on juvenile female at business. Handled.
3:04 p.m. – 10700 blk. E. 121 St. N. Weapon shots fired. Four shots heard in the area. Unable to locate.
7:28 p.m. – 13300 blk. E. 116 St. N. Sonic. Check on suspicious person. Male cursing at business. Handled.
7:44 p.m. – 11400 blk. E. 81 St. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
8:02 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass phone. Unknown person harassing female by phone. Handled.
9:40 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Weapon shots fired. Two shots heard in the area. Unable to locate.