Friday, Feb. 14
1:58 a.m. – 1000 blk. N. 123 E. Ave. Missing person. Elderly female missing from business. Handled.
8:07 a.m. – 12400 blk. E. 100 St. N. St. John. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
9:44 a.m. – 11900 blk. E. 83 Pl. N. Harass stalking. Female harassed at residence. Report info taken.
10:46 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Check fraud. Handled.
11:25 a.m. – 8900 blk. N. Garnett Rd. La Quinta. Theft report. Report of gray Nissan broken into at business. Handled.
12:12 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Check fraud. Report info taken.
1:32 p.m. – 12500 blk. E. 96 St. N. Central Bank. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
1:44 p.m. – 11500 blk. E. 76 St. N. Braum’s. Disturbance verbal. People yelling at each other in vehicle at business. Unable to locate.
2:06 p.m. – 11800 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Assault in progress. Two men and woman fighting in neighborhood. Report info taken.
2:48 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Kohl’s. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
4:40 p.m. – 8700 blk. US 169. Drunk public. Drunk man walking by the road. Unable to locate.
4:48 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 76 St. N. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
5:07 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. Man stealing from business. Arrest.
5:16 p.m. – 7700 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Cali Culture. Accident hit & run property. Report info taken.
5:30 p.m. – 12700 blk. E. 86 St. N. Quik Cash. Welfare check. Welfare check on 911 hang-up call. Handled.
5:51 p.m. – 9600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
6:24 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Domestic report. Protective order violated. Report info taken.
6:42 p.m. – 14100 blk. E. 106 St. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing inside residence. Handled.
7:47 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. Female taking items from business. Arrest.
8:43 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Female shoplifting from business. Arrest.
8:43 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 83 St. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing inside residence. Handled.
10:20 p.m. – 13700 blk. E. 106 St. N. Kum & Go. Check on suspicious vehicle. Female passed out in car. Handled.
11:21 p.m. – 16800 blk. E. 79 Ct. N. Weapon shots fired. Shots heard in the area. Other agency referral.
Saturday, Feb. 15
8:52 a.m. – 8700 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Locke Supply. Vandal report. Business vandalized. Report info taken.
8:58 a.m. – 1000 blk. N. Cedar St. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handed.
11:38 a.m. – 11200 blk. E. 114 St. N. Welfare check. Check on female at residence. Handled.
12:53 p.m. – 8400 blk. N. 116 E. Ave. Theft report. Money taken from residence. Report info taken.
1:18 p.m. – 7600 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Captain D’s. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
1:22 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Domestic report verbal. Female having problems with her husband. Handled.
1:23 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Kohl’s. Harass threats. Man threatening another man at business. Report info taken.
1:39 p.m. – 11500 blk. E. 96 St. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing at residence. Other agency referral.
1:53 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Female stealing from business. Arrest.
2:26 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. First Bank of Owasso. Check on suspicious vehicle. White van sitting by the ATM at business. Unable to locate.
3:26 p.m. – 300 blk. S. Cedar St. Owasso Community Center. Check on suspicious vehicle. Two men in a vehicle acting strangely at community park. Handled.
5:35 p.m. – 12200 blk. N. 131 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing at residence. Handled.
6:10 p.m. – 9400 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Welfare check. Welfare check on 911 hang-up call. Handled.
6:39 p.m. – 9400 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Home Depot. Fraud. Fraud at business. Report info taken.
7:16 p.m. – 500 blk. E. 2 Ave. Dollar General. Robbery report. Male suspect taking items from female. Report info taken.
7:17 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Atwoods. Trespass in progress. Man refusing to leave retail store’s property. Information.
8:26 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. Male shoplifting. Handled.
9:49 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass threats. Female making threats. Handled.
10:17 p.m. – 6600 blk. N. 128 E. Ct. Welfare check. Check on female at residence. Handled.
10:48 p.m. – 10900 blk. E. 118 Ct. N. Weapon shots fried. Shots heard in the area. Unable to locate.
11:30 p.m. – 14700 blk. E. 88 Pl. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing inside residence. Handled.
Sunday, Feb. 16
12:27 a.m. – 8200 blk. N. 120 E. Ave. Theft report. Items stolen from residence. Handled.
7:40 a.m. – 11300 blk. N. 44 E. Ave. Theft report. Storage units broken into. Other agency referral.
8:21 a.m. – 7600 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Captain D’s. Harass threats. Harassment at local business by ex-employee. Handled.
9:47 a.m. – 6600 blk. US 169. Accident injury. Handled.
2:44 p.m. – 11800 blk. E. 80 Pl. N. Fraud. Female was the victim of credit card fraud. Report info taken.
2:51 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. The Villas at Bailey Ranch. Drugs found. Needle found in business parking lot. Handled.
3:50 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Accident hit & run property. Cancel.
4:50 p.m. – 12200 blk. E. 91 St. N. Smith Elementary. Domestic in progress verbal. Man and woman arguing at business. Handled.
6:22 p.m. – 9000 bk. N. 121 E. Ave. Ashley Furniture. Theft report. Credit cards stolen from purse at business. Report info taken.
8:03 p.m. – 10200 blk. E. 84 Ct. N. Disturbance fight in progress. Two fighting outside a residence. Arrest.
8:36 p.m. – 9900 blk. E. 83 St. N. Domestic in progress physical. Two males fighting at residence. Handled.
9:08 p.m. – 13900 blk. E. 89 St. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Unable to locate.