Friday, Jan. 3
12:12 a.m. – 11600 blk. E. 83 St. N. Check on suspicious vehicle. Vehicle parked in front of residence. Handled.
1:52 a.m. – 12800 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walgreens. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Arrest.
5:24 a.m. – 10300 blk. E. 116 St. N. Funtastic Playground. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
7:20 a.m. – 7000 blk. N. Wilderness Trl. Breaking and entering in progress. Dark-colored truck backed up to residence. Other agency referral.
8:07 a.m. – 8400 blk. N. 144 E. Ave. Domestic report physical. Couple fought at residence. Report info taken.
9:05 a.m. – 9600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
9:22 a.m. -11800 blk. N. 107 E. Ave. Welfare check. Check on male at residence. Handled.
10:35 a.m. – 8500 blk. N. 123 E. Ave. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Cancel.
12:09 p.m. – 11900 blk. N. 112 E. Ave. Weapon shots fired. Arrow in backyard. Handled.
1:03 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Identity theft. Report info taken.
2:15 p.m. – 8500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Classic Chevrolet. Theft report. Vehicle taken from business. Report info taken.
2:46 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Welfare check. Welfare check on 911 hang-up call. Handled.
3:01 p.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Wendy’s. Juvenile child abuse. Unrestrained children in moving vehicle. Handled.
3:15 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Items taken from business. Report info taken.
4:30 p.m. – 300 blk. N. Cedar St. Domestic report. Male violating protective order. Handled.
4:34 p.m. – 10900 blk. E. 113 Pl. N. Harass phone. Harassing text messages. Handled.
4:36 p.m. – 300 blk. N. Cedar St. Accident no injury. Handled.
4:40 p.m. – 8200 blk. N. 124 E. Ave. Recover stolen property. Recover stolen trailer. Report info taken.
4:54 p.m. – 10700 blk. N. 151 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Males trying to open windows at residence. Handled.
5:24 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass phone. Harassing phone calls. Handled.
6:04 p.m. – 11500 blk. E. 86 St. N. Accident injury. Report info taken.
6:20 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. Female taking items from business. Arrest.
6:57 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Hobby Lobby. Shoplifting in progress. Male shoplifting. Handled.
8:04 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Target. Accident no injury. Handled.
8:04 p.m. – 11900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Taco Bueno. Harass threats. Person harassed via social media. Handled.
9:12 p.m. – 14500 blk. E. 86 St. N. Kum & Go. Check on suspicious vehicle. Vehicle running for four hours. Handled.
11:09 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Domestic report. Male violating protective order. Handled.
Saturday, Jan. 4
1:45 a.m. – 7800 blk. N. 144 E. Ave. Weapon shots fired. Shots heard in the area. Other agency referral.
2:18 a.m. – 7700 blk. N. 144 E. Ave. Weapon shots fired. Shots heard in the area. Other agency referral.
10:30 a.m. – 100 blk. W. 19 St. Theft report. Unknown suspect attempted to break into vehicle. Report info taken.
10:51 a.m. – 9600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Welfare check. Orange and black mustang with child unrestrained in vehicle. Handled.
12:03 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. Female shoplifting from business. Report info taken.
12:23 p.m. – 200 blk. W. 17 St. Theft report. Unknown suspect attempted to break into vehicle. Report info taken.
12:29 p.m. – 14500 blk. E. 106 St. N. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
1:29 p.m. – 200 blk. E. 22 St. Vandal report. Truck vandalized at residence. Report info taken.
1:32 p.m. – 200 blk. W. 17 St. Theft report. Truck was broken into residence sometime during the night. Report info taken.
1:41 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 86 St. N. Butterfly Jewelry. Welfare check. Male inside truck in front of business. Handled.
2:35 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Vandal report. Female’s vehicle was vandalized at business. Report info taken.
2:58 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 87 St. N. Welfare check. Welfare check on 911 hang-up call. Handled.
3:01 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Juvenile child abuse. Officer initiated. Report info taken.
3:30 p.m. – 9600 blk. N. 100 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Man and woman arguing at residence. Handled.
3:50 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. JC Penney. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
4:52 p.m. – 14300 blk. E. 83 Pl. N. Theft report. Vehicle stolen from residence. Report info taken.
5:09 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Female stealing from business. Report info taken.
5:34 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. 135 E. Ave. Bali Nails & Spa. Check on suspicious person. Black man making inappropriate comments in business. Unable to locate.
6:18 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. Female taking items from business. Arrest.
7:47 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Kohl’s. Shoplifting in custody. Female shoplifting. Report info taken.
10:20 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Walmart Neighborhood Market. Trespass in progress. Three males refusing to leave business. Unable to locate.
Sunday, Jan. 5
3:32 a.m. – 10200 blk. E. 96 St. N. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting inside residence. Handled.
4:35 a.m. – 10700 blk. E. 122 Ct. N. Welfare check. Check on male at residence. Handled.
8:37 a.m. – 14100 blk. E. 84 Pl. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
11:23 a.m. – 200 blk. S. Main St. SMOKE. Fraud. Fraud committed at local business. Report info taken.
1:20 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. JC Penney. Shoplifting in progress. Shoplifting at local store. Cancel.
2:52 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Female stealing from business. Report info taken.
3:47 p.m. – 13400 blk. E. 89 Pl. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
4:41 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Domestic report. Man contacting female who has protective order in place against him. Handled.
5:09 p.m. – 12600 blk. US 169. Check on suspicious person. Man on bridge acting aggressively to people passing by. Unable to locate.
6:44 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Counterfeit money. Report info taken.
8:48 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Juvenile child abuse. Juvenile hit in parking lot. Handled.
10:44 p.m. – 11800 blk. N. 107 E. Pl. Disturbance verbal. People arguing outside vehicle. Handled.
11:57 p.m. – 8900 blk. N. 133 E. Ave. Check on suspicious open door. Officer initiated. Handled.