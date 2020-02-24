Friday, Feb. 21
3:19 a.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. IHOP. Check on suspicious vehicle. Dark-colored Toyota running in parking lot for five hours. Handled.
6:00 a.m. – 11800 blk. E. 80 St. N. Theft in progress. Male trying to break into car. Handled.
8:19 a.m. – 3100 blk. N. Osage Dr. Accident injury. Other agency referral.
11:01 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Owasso High School-East. Juvenile child abuse. Officer initiated. Report info taken.
12:53 p.m. – 10500 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Welfare check. Check on elderly man who fell in the morning. Handled.
1:04 p.m. – 8500 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Papa Murphy’s. Welfare check. Welfare check on 911 hang-up call. Handled.
1:59 p.m. – 13700 blk. E. 66 St. N. Vandal report. Mailbox broken into. Other agency referral.
2:07 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Accident hit & run property. Handled.
3:11 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 80 St. N. Wildwood Apartments. Domestic in progress verbal. Unknown people yelling at residence. Report info taken.
3:34 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. Female concealing items in purse. Arrest.
3:37 p.m. – 14100 blk. E. 106 St. N. Parks at Coffee Creek. Welfare check. Check on elderly male at residence. Handled.
3:56 p.m. – 11100 blk. E. 117 St. N. Check on suspicious person. People soliciting in neighborhood. Handled.
4:07 p.m. – 10200 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
4:19 p.m. – 14200 blk. E. 83 St. N. Drugs in progress. Odor of marijuana at residence. Handled.
4:26 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Target. Theft report. Phone stolen. Report info taken.
4:55 p.m. – 10700 blk. E. 120 Ct. N. Check on suspicious open door. Check on open door at residence. Handled.
5:20 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. 135 E. Ave. Domino’s. Check on suspicious person. Male drinking before driving. Cancel.
5:40 p.m. – 12200 blk. E. 81 Pl. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Male and female yelling at residence. Handled.
6:01 p.m. – 10400 blk. N. 117 E. Ave. Weapon shots fired. Vehicle shot at while in neighborhood. Handled.
6:16 p.m. – Other agency referral. Jack of Clubs. Theft report. Spotted trailer stolen from residence about a week ago. Other agency referral.
6:29 p.m. – 12600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Mutual aid police. Mutual aid for Collinsville PD. Handled.
6:54 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Disturbance verbal. Male and female yelling in business. Handled.
7:09 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Owasso High School. Check on suspicious person. Male walking around parking lot. Handled.
7:49 p.m. – 11900 blk. E. 78 Pl. N. Check on suspicious person. Male inside abandoned residence. Handled.
8:10 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. Female taking items from business. Arrest.
8:49 p.m. – 1300 blk. N. Birch St. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing in residence. Handled.
9:35 p.m. – 500 blk. S. 21 St. Mutual aid police. Family members fighting at residence. Cancel.
10:35 p.m. – 9300 blk. N. 98 E. Ct. Welfare check. Checking on people at residence. Handled.
Saturday, Feb. 22
12:08 a.m. – 12700 blk. E. 100 St. N. 98 Apartments. Drunk underage. Alcohol purchased for minors. Report info taken.
1:02 a.m. – 1100 blk. E. 97 Pl. N. Welfare check. Check on male at residence. Handled.
10:56 a.m. – 10600 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Welfare check. Check on elderly male walking in roady. Handled.
11:24 a.m. – 8400 blk. N. 136 E. Ave. Disturbance loud noise. Unknown person banging on walls in neighboring apartment. Handled.
12:10 p.m. – 8300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Robertson Tire. Mutual aid police. Assist Rogers County with protective order service. Handled.
1:39 p.m. – 12000 blk. E. 96 St. N. Lowe’s. Trespass in progress. White male in business he isn’t supposed to be in. Handled.
3:03 p.m. – 10000 blk. N. 101 E. Ave. Missing person. Elderly man missing from residence. Handled.
4:24 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Female stealing from business. Report info taken.
4:56 p.m. – 11800 blk. E. 83 St. N. Disturbance verbal. Homeowners not letting a service company into his yard. Handled.
5:20 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Two females stealing from business. Report info taken.
5:23 p.m. – 8200 blk. N. 126 E. Ave. Weapon shots fired. Neighbors heard shots fired in the area. Handled.
6:53 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Male and female taking merchandise from business. Arrest.
6:57 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Hobby Lobby. Shoplifting in custody. Male taking items from business. Arrest.
7:13 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Panera Bread. Accident hit & run property. Report info taken.
7:27 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 96 St. N. Candlewood Suites. Check on suspicious person. Check on intoxicated female. Handled.
8:13 p.m. – 12700 blk. E. 100 St. N. 98 Apartments. Drugs found. Needle found in parking lot. Handled.
8:42 p.m. – 9000 bk. N. 121 E. Ave. Target. Theft report. Items taken from vehicle at business. Report info taken.
10:42 p.m. – 9300 blk. N. 104 E. Ave. Check on suspicious vehicle. Male sleeping in car. Handled.
11:40 p.m. – 11300 blk. N. 148 E. Ave. Check on suspicious open door. Officer initiated. Handled.
Sunday, Feb. 23
1:03 a.m. – 11400 blk. E. 110 St. N. Welfare check. Check on female at residence. Handled.
1:59 a.m. – 8200 blk. N. 124 E. Ave. Weapon shots fired. Shots heard in the area. Handled.
2:34 a.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Check on suspicious vehicle. Female sleeping in vehicle. Handled.
3:23 a.m. – 11600 blk. E. 80 St. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing inside residence. Handled.
4:46 a.m. – 8700 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. Disturbance fight in progress. Females fighting outside residence. Arrest.
7:08 a.m. – 15000 blk. E. 90 Pl. N. Check on suspicious person. Footprints found in grass from unknown person last night. Handled.
9:32 a.m. – 100 blk. W. 19 St. Theft report. Theft of items from residence overnight. Handled.
10:49 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Walmart. Theft report. Theft of items from store. Handled.
12:23 p.m. – 13100 blk. E. 101 St. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing at residence. Other agency referral.
12:35 p.m. – 10200 blk. E. 95 Cir. N. Juvenile child. Child neglect report on ex-husband. Handled.
12:53 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Church’s Chicken. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
1:21 p.m. – 10200 blk. N. 98 E. Ave. Theft report. Two bicycles stolen from backyard. Handled.
1:21 p.m. – 900 blk. N. Main St. Check on suspicious person. Check on male walking. Handled.
3:31 p.m. – 9400 blk. N. 101 E. Ave. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at residence. Handled.
4:58 p.m. – 200 blk. W. 16 St. Weapon shots fired. Child called in with prank. Handled.
6:27 p.m. – 300 blk. N. Carlsbad St. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at residence. Handled.
7:37 p.m. – 11600 blk. N. 110 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. White male on bicycle standing in roadway. Unable to locate.
8:14 p.m. – 11600 blk. N. 103 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Man lying the street. Arrest.
9:36 p.m. – 8900 bl. N. 145 E. Ave. Check on suspicious vehicle. White pickup doing circles in church parking lot. Unable to locate.
11:39 p.m. – 9500 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Traffic reckless. Red truck speeding. Arrest.