Friday, Jan. 10
12:11 a.m. – 7500 blk. E. 82 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Officer initiated. Arrest.
10:18 a.m. – 8100 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Owasso 6th Grade Center. Theft report. Three juveniles stealing from the school. Handled.
10:26 a.m. – 13600 blk. E. 103 St. N. Cross Timbers. Fraud. Cellphone account fraud. Report info taken.
10:28 a.m. – 11600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Diving Bread. Vandal report. Someone tried to break into a business during the night. Report info taken.
10:36 a.m. – 8000 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Mazzio’s. Theft report. Business broken into last night. Report info taken.
10:43 a.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Accident no injury. Handled.
11:05 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Owasso High School. Juvenile child abuse. Report of possible drug abuse in home. Handled.
12:00 p.m. – 13300 blk. E. 116 St. N. O’Reilly. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
12:21 p.m. – 10100 blk. E. 85 St. N. Welfare check. Check on 911 hang-up call. Handled.
12:55 p.m. – 8500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
2:52 p.m. – 12100 blk. N. 107 E. Pl. Domestic report. Violation of protective order by text. Report info taken.
3:16 p.m. – 7600 blk. N. Memorial Dr. Accident no injury. Handled.
3:17 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 75 St. N. Welfare check. Check on 911 hang-up call. Handled.
3:30 p.m. – 10600 blk. N. Ash Pl. Brookwood Apartments. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
5:41 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Kohl’s. Shoplifting in progress. Male took clothing without paying. Handled.
7:48 p.m. – 11600 blk. N. 135 E. Ave. McDonald’s. Weapon armed subject. Male pointing gun. Report info taken.
11:01 p.m. – 9300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Towne Place Suites. Theft report. Items stolen from vehicle. Report info taken.
Saturday, Jan. 11
12:49 a.m. – 12100 blk. N. Sheridan Rd. Check on suspicious person. Male outside residence. Other agency referral.
4:34 a.m. – 14500 blk. E. 86 St. N. Kum & Go. Welfare check. Check on female at business. Report info taken.
5:52 a.m. – 8600 blk. N. Mingo Rd. Mutual aid police. Assist OHP. Handled.
7:18 a.m. – 5600 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Handled.
7:52 a.m. – 6600 blk. Hwy 75. Cancel.
9:06 a.m. – 14000 blk. E. 96 St. N. Life.Church. Accident no injury. Handled.
9:54 a.m. – 13600 blk. E. 103 St. N. Urgent Care. Animal control. Dog bit owner. Handled.
11:24 a.m. – 14700 blk. E. 88 Pl. N. The Villas at Preston Lakes. Disturbance verbal. Males arguing near apartment. Handed.
12:36 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Man and woman stealing from business. Arrest.
1:56 p.m. – 300 blk. N. Atlanta St. Welfare check. Check on female juvenile at residence. Information.
6:08 p.m. – 300 blk. N. Carlsbad St. Disturbance verbal. Man yelling at people at residence. Handled.
9:20 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Female taking items from business. Report info taken.
9:29 p.m. – 13000 blk. E. 88 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Females smoking behind residence. Unable to locate.
10:15 p.m. – 14700 blk. E. 88 Pl. N. The Villas at Preston Lakes. Welfare check. Checking on child at residence. Handled.
10:25 p.m. – 14200 blk. E. 101 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Juveniles running through yard. Handled.
11:00 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. 140 E. Ter. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
11:09 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Domestic report verbal. Juvenile female had argument with parents. Report info taken.
Sunday, Jan. 12
12:02 a.m. – 8700 blk. N. 140 E. Ter. Welfare check. Checking on juveniles at residence. Handled.
12:47 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass stalking. Female being followed at residence. Handled.
1:22 a.m. – 8400 blk. N. 144 E. Ave. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
1:36 a.m. – 15100 blk. E. 108 Pl. N. Harass threats. Male harassing neighbors. Report info taken.
6:54 a.m. – 13400 blk. E. 85 St. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
9:25 a.m. – 13200 blk. E. 94 St. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing at residence. Handled.
1:14 p.m. – 11200 blk. N. 118 E. Ave. Accident hit & run property. Handled.
2:29 p.m. – 9800 blk. N. 123 E. Ave. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
2:23 p.m. – 10500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Jim Glover. Theft in progress. Truck trying to load other vehicles. Unable to locate.
4:53 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Walmart Neighborhood Market. Juvenile child abuse. Child left in running vehicle. Unable to locate.
4:58 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Hibdon Tires. Traffic reckless. People arguing while driving. Handled.
5:13 p.m. – 8900 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Shoplifting in progress. Shoplifting at local business. Report info taken.
6:07 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Theft in progress. Black man stealing form cars at business. Unable to locate.
8:52 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Check on suspicious person. Two males walking around cars at business. Handled.
9:10 p.m. – 12700 blk. E. 100 St. N. 98 Apartments. Domestic in progress verbal. Officer initiated. Handled.
9:14 p.m. – 300 blk. N. Main St. Brentwood Apartments. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing at residence. Handled.
11:38 p.m. – 6600 blk. N. 128 E. Ct. Check on suspicious open door. Officer initiated. Handled.