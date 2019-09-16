Friday, Sept. 13
6:43 a.m. – 300 blk. E. 5 Ave. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting in dark-colored Honda. Report info taken.
8:28 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Owasso High School. Weapon armed subject. Officer initiated. Handled.
10:36 a.m. – 9700 blk. N. 112 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Hispanic male knocking on doors at residences. Unable to locate.
11:34 a.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Holiday Inn Express. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
11:35 a.m. – 11600 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
1:17 p.m. – 12700 blk. E. 86 Pl. N. Eye and Vision Center. Check on suspicious hazard. Trail of blood outside business. Unable to locate.
4:11 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 96 St. N. Sam’s Club. Theft report. Black Lexus missing from business. Cancel.
4:59 p.m. – 8300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Anytime Liquor. Assault in progress. Male assaulted at business. Report info taken.
5:11 p.m. – 5600 blk. US 169. Accident injury. Cancel.
6:31 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Best Buy. Drunk public. Intoxicated males in business. Handled.
6:51 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting inside residence. Arrest.
7:31 p.m. – 12700 blk. E. 100 St. N. Disturbance verbal. Female arguing inside residence. Cancel.
10:07 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. Juvenile child abuse. Check on juvenile children at apartment. Handled.
11:18 p.m. – 6600 blk. US 169. Traffic reckless. Black Camaro and tan sedan racing on highway. Unable to locate.
Saturday, Sept. 14
2:29 a.m. – 13900 blk. E. 83 St. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing inside residence. Unable to locate.
5:48 a.m. – 12800 blk. E. 85 St. N. Melody’s Tailor Shop. Check on suspicious person. Male sleeping outside business. Handled.
9:05 a.m. – 9300 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. First Assembly of God. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
9:30 a.m. – 6700 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Accident injury. Report info taken.
9:30 a.m. – 7400 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Jim Glover. Trespass in progress. Male squatting in tent near business. Handled.
10:09 a.m. – 8300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. YMCA. Disturbance fight in progress. Two men fighting at business. Report info taken.
10:09 a.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
11:03 a.m. – 11900 blk. E. 96 St. N. Tate Boys. Traffic reckless. Black SUV threw item at red Dodge Dart. Handled.
11:14 a.m. – 9600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. QuikTrip. Accident no injury. Handled.
12:54 p.m. – 200 blk. E. 20 St. Welfare check. Check on elderly man who has not been heard from in 24 hours. Handled.
1:08 p.m. – 8600 blk. S. Main St. Accident hit & run property. Report info taken.
1:51 p.m. – 12300 blk. E. 86 St. N. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
1:55 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 86 St. N. RCB Bank. Accident hit & run property. Report info taken.
2:44 p.m. – 14400 blk. E. 86 St. N. Casey’s. Bomb threat. Man calling in bomb threat at business. Report info taken.
4:09 p.m. – 12600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Accident injury. Information.
4:13 p.m. – 8500 blk. N. 123 E. Ave. Sequoyah Pointe. Elder abuse. Employee abusing elderly person at nursing home. Handled.
4:11 p.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Owasso Inn & Suites. Trespass in progress. Two males trespassing at business. Handled.
4:15 p.m. – 11600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Accident injury. Information.
4:23 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Shoplifting in progress. Female stealing from business. Report info taken.
4:23 p.m. – 9700 blk. E. 76 St. N. Welfare check. Welfare check on male who seemed to be overheating. Handled.
4:25 p.m. – 11600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. German Corner. Accident no injury. Information.
4:29 p.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Wendy’s. Check on suspicious person. Two males under the influence at business. Handled.
5:05 p.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. QuikTrip. Accident no injury. Handled.
5:21 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Items stolen from residence. Report info taken.
6:50 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Accident hit & run property. Silver Chevy Cruze hit vehicles in parking lot of business. Handled.
7:24 p.m. – 10200 blk. E. 116 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Three juvenile females on railroad tracks. Handled.
7:28 p.m. – 9500 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Vandal report. Car window broken. Report info taken.
7:46 p.m. – 11400 blk. E. 99 St. N. Welfare check. Check on 911 hang-up call. Handled.
8:07 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting inside vehicle. Handled.
7:46 p.m. – 11100 blk. N. 145 E. Pl. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at residence. Arrest.
9:29 p.m. – 13900 blk. E. 83 St. N. Accident hit & run property. Handled.
11:34 p.m. – 12000 blk. N. 107 E. Ave. Domestic report physical. Couple fighting inside residence. Unable to locate.
Sunday, Sept. 15
12:47 a.m. – 8600 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Accident no injury. Information.
12:48 a.m. – 500 blk. E. 2 Ave. Waffle House. Accident no injury. Arrest.
1:25 a.m. – 11600 blk. N. 101 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Person walking around backyard. Other agency referral.
8:29 a.m. – 400 blk. E. 2 Ave. Subway. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at business. Handled.
10:11 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Vehicle broken into at apartment. Handled.
10:43 a.m. – 400 blk. N. Cedar St. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
11:01 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Tag decal missing from vehicle. Handled.
12:25 p.m. – 10700 blk. E. 120 Ct. N. Harass threats. Female harassing residents. Handled.
12:49 p.m. – 12300 blk. N. 107 E. Pl. Check on suspicious person. Male going door to door. Handled.
1:27 p.m. – 10600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Accident no injury. Handled.
1:29 p.m. – 11900 blk. E. 116 St. N. Owasso Fire Station No. 4. Accident hit & run property. Report info taken.
1:34 p.m. – 11600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. German Corner. Accident no injury. Information.
4:11 p.m. – 8200 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Accident injury. Transport.
4:11 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 82 St. N. Accident injury. Report info taken.
4:17 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 156 E. Pl. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
4:37 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Items stolen from vehicle. Report info taken.
5:40 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 80 St. N. Welfare check. Check on small child at residence. Handled.
5:55 p.m. – 7800 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Accident injury. Transport.
5:55 p.m. – 500 blk. N. Ash St. Check on suspicious person. Three unknown subjects at construction site. Unable to locate.
7:12 p.m. – 800 blk. N. Elm St. Fraud. Credit card fraud. Report info taken.
8:53 p.m. – 800 blk. N. Main St. Check on suspicious person. Man on bicycle shining flashlight at business. Handled.
9:14 p.m. – 15500 blk. E. 87 St. N. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting in residence. Cancel.
10:33 p.m. – 14200 blk. E. 103 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Female pacing on sidewalk. Cancel.
11:50 p.m. – 10 blk. N. Atlanta St. Check on suspicious open door. Open door at residence. Handled.