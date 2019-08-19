Friday, Aug. 16
12:15 a.m. – 10300 blk. N. 118 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Person knocking on doors and windows of residence. Unable to locate.
7:51 a.m. – 9600 blk. N. 145 E. Ave. Highview Mini-Mart. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
10:36 a.m. – 14000 blk. E. 83 St. N. Domestic report physical. Husband making threats to wife. Handled.
11:57 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Credit card stolen. Report info taken.
12:29 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Big Lots. Check on suspicious person. Female lying on sidewalk in front of business. Handled.
12:38 p.m. – 8500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Taco Bell. Accident no injury. Handled.
1:05 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 96 St. N. Candlewood Suites. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at business. Handled.
1:21 p.m. – 10700 blk. E. 120 Ct. N. Check on suspicious person. Man going door to door. Unable to locate.
2:20 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
2:40 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Accident injury. Handled.
3:06 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Juvenile child abuse. Juvenile male being abused at home by family members. Handled.
3:30 p.m. – 7500 blk. N. 124 E. Ave. Welfare check. Welfare check on 911 hang-up call. Handled.
3:54 p.m. – 300 blk. N. Carlsbad St. Sex crime. Officer initiated. Report info taken.
3:56 p.m. – 11000 blk. E. 118 Ct. N. Breaking and entering. Garage door open at residence. Handled.
6:34 p.m. – 100 blk. W. 4 St. Theft report. Handled.
7:42 p.m. – 900 blk. N. Cedar St. Harass threats. Threats of violent acts made. Report info taken.
8:04 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. Sheridan Rd. Accident injury. Information.
9:04 p.m. – 11800 blk. N. 107 E. Pl. Welfare check. Checking on female at residence. Arrest.
11:54 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. FFO. Check on suspicious person. Males trying doors at closed business. Handled.
Saturday, Aug. 17
12:11 a.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. McDonald’s. Check on suspicious person. Male lying in grass. Arrest.
2:36 a.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. McDonald’s. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at business. Information.
2:50 a.m. – 900 blk. N. 12 St. Mutual aid police. Assist Collinsville PD. Handled.
7:41 a.m. – 11600 blk. E. 80 St. N. Welfare check. Check on juvenile female and parents. Handled.
9:55 a.m. – 400 blk. S. Dogwood St. Welfare check. Female called 911 and hung up. Unable to locate.
12:37 p.m. – 8500 blk. N. 123 E. Ave. Sequoyah Pointe. Disturbance verbal. Two employees arguing in parking lot. Handled.
1:30 p.m. – 10300 blk. N. 143 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Door-to-door salesman. Handled.
2:03 p.m. – 11800 blk. E. 80 Ct. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Arrest.
4:12 p.m. – 8800 blk. N. 130 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing at residence. Handled.
4:15 p.m. – 1000 blk. N. Cedar St. Theft report. Vehicle stolen from residence. Report info taken.
4:56 p.m. – 9600 blk. N. 177 E. Ave. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
6:04 p.m. – 8800 blk. N. 130 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple fighting in residence. Handled.
6:25 p.m. – 11500 blk. E. 76 St. N. QuikTrip. Traffic reckless. Silver car following someone on road. Unable to locate.
7:27 p.m. – 8800 blk. N. 130 E. Ave. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting in residence. Arrest.
7:40 p.m. – 200 blk. E. 52 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Person in backyard. Information.
7:57 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Accident hit & run property. Report info taken.
8:36 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. 137 E. Ave. Arby’s. Traffic reckless. Blue truck unable to maintain lane. Arrest.
8:37 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. 137 E. Ave. Traffic reckless. Vehicle hit car. Information.
8:46 p.m. – 9100 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Mercy. Check on suspicious person. Male walking around cars at business. Unable to locate.
9:47 p.m. – 200 blk. W. 17 St. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing at residence. Handled.
10:27 p.m. – 200 blk. W. 17 St. Welfare check. Checking on baby at residence. Handled.
10:34 p.m. – 7900 blk. N. 131 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Someone walked by door. Handled.
Sunday, Aug. 18
1:37 a.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. McDonald’s. Check on suspicious person. Female banging on window outside business. Cancel.
2:23 a.m. – 11600 blk. E. 96 St. N. Candlewood Suites. Drugs found. Small crystal-like substance found. Report info taken.
2:37 a.m. – 14500 blk. E. 86 St. N. Kum & Go. Check on suspicious person. Male in store making people uncomfortable. Unable to locate.
3:04 a.m. – 9600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. QuikTrip. Check on suspicious person. Officer initiated. Arrest.
12:35 p.m. – 9600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. QuikTrip. Accident no injury. Handled.
3:30 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Juvenile child abuse. Juveniles possible being abused by family member. Handled.
3:59 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Sex crime. Someone being sexually abused at residence. Report info taken.
6:44 p.m. – 11800 blk. N. 107 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
8:04 p.m. – 11400 blk. N. 105 E. Ct. Theft report. Female taking items from residence. Handled.
8:49 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Walmart Neighborhood Market. Check on suspicious person. Officer initiated. Arrest.
9:11 p.m. – 7600 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Male and female yelling at each other. Unable to locate.
9:47 p.m. – 100 blk. W. 6 St. Trespass in progress. Male and females refusing to leave residence. Handled.
10:48 p.m. – 7500 blk. N. 143 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Other agency referral.