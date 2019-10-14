Friday, Oct. 11
4:34 a.m. – 11600 blk. N. 135 E. Ave. McDonald’s. Check on suspicious vehicle. Two vehicles in business parking lot for several hours. Handled.
5:53 a.m. – 12100 blk. N. 107 E. Ct. Check on suspicious person. Two males in black clothing watching running cars in driveways. Unable to locate.
6:08 a.m. – 8700 blk. N. Mingo Rd. Cottages at Tallgrass Point. Harass threats. Male being threatened at residence. Handled.
6:18 a.m. – 7700 blk. N. 126 E. Ave. Body found. The body of an adult male was discovered at his residence. Report info taken.
6:45 a.m. – 7000 blk. US 169. Accident injury. Report info taken.
7:00 a.m. – 7800 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Handled.
8:12 a.m. – 9700 blk. E. 110 Pl. N. Theft report. Boat stolen from residence. Report info taken.
8:22 a.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Hobby Lobby. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
8:51 a.m. – 7600 blk. US 169. Accident hit & run property. Report info taken.
10:20 a.m. – 10600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Kum & Go. Welfare check. Homeless male outside business. Handled.
10:24 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Assault report. Juvenile assaulted by juvenile at school. Report info taken.
11:27 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Tractor stolen from residence. Report info taken.
11:32 a.m. – 127800 blk. E. 86 Pl. N. Welfare check. Small children left inside vehicle. Cancel.
12:51 p.m. – 11600 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
1:11 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Sex crime. Statutory rape of juvenile. Report info taken.
1:44 p.m. – 8600 blk. US 169. Weapon armed subject. White pickup driver brandishing weapon while driving. Unable to locate.
2:36 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Owasso High School. Assault report. Male assaulted a female at school. Handled.
3:43 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Identity theft. Report info taken.
4:43 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart. Traffic reckless. Blue Mustang threw tool at another vehicle. Handled.
4:59 p.m. – 900 blk. N. Dogwood St. Sex crime. Juvenile Snapchatted inappropriate touching with other juveniles. Report info taken.
5:25 p.m. – 10200 blk. N. 140 E. Ct. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
5:26 p.m. – 9600 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Handled.
6:07 pm. – 400 blk. S. Cedar St. Drugs in progress. Smell of meth in apartment building. Unable to locate.
6:15 p.m. – 100 blk. W. 18 St. Breaking and entering in progress. Unknown suspect breaking into residence. Report info taken.
6:29 p.m. – 12500 blk. E. 86 St. N. Theft report. Bicycle stolen from business. Handled.
7:27 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Owasso High School. Juvenile child abuse. 911 hang-up call with female crying. Report info taken.
Saturday, Oct. 12
2:32 a.m. – 11500 blk. N. Mingo Rd. Check on suspicious vehicle. Vehicle in ditch. Handled.
3:56 a.m. – 300 blk. E. 5 Ave. Assault in progress. Male chasing male throwing things. Handled.
4:39 a.m. – 8100 blk. N. 116 E. Ave. Speedy’s. Theft report. Window broken at business. Handled.
5:56 a.m. – 11900 blk. N. 108 E. Ave. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting at residence. Arrest.
8:09 a.m. – 1200 blk. N. Cedar St. Post office. Theft report. Mailboxes broken into at business. Handled.
9:17 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass stalking. Male stalking female. Handled.
10:08 a.m. – 13800 blk. E. 87 PL. N. Accident no injury. Handled.
10:47 a.m. – 15200 blk. E. 86 St. N. Centennial Park. Check on suspicious vehicle. Black car driving on the grass. Unable to locate.
11:03 a.m. – 11400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Braum’s. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
11:57 a.m. – 8300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Owasso YMCA. Accident no injury. Arrest.
12:07 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 76 St. N. SureStay. Theft report. Vehicle missing from business. Report info taken.
12:34 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Female stealing from business. Report info taken.
1:46 p.m. – 12100 blk. N. 108 E. Ave. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at residence. Handled.
1:50 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Couple shoplifted from business. Report info taken.
2:19 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Bank account fraud. Report info taken.
2:22 p.m. – 11600 blk. N. 104 E. Ave. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
2:56 p.m. – 200 blk. E. 5 St. Welfare check. Check on female at residence. Handled.
3:00 p.m. – 15200 blk. E. 86 St. N. Centennial Park. Black older car parked behind abandoned building. Other agency referral.
3:38 p.m. – 7600 blk. US 169. Accident hit & run property. Information.
5:53 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Female stealing from business. Report info taken.
6:28 p.m. – 15100 blk. E. 90 Pl. N. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fought at residence. Cancel.
6:31 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Kohl’s. Shoplifting in progress. Male taking items from business. Arrest.
6:36 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Accident hit & run property. Handled.
7:38 p.m. – 10900 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Harass phone. Female harassed by male and female. Handled.
7:45 p.m. – 11300 blk. N. 112 E. Ave. Disturbance verbal. Group of people yelling at each other. Handled.
7:55 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Target. Shoplifting report. Shoplifting occurred earlier. Report info taken.
7:59 p.m. – 12800 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walgreens. Drugs found. Pill found in bag. Handled.
9:05 p.m. – 13500 blk. E. 76 St. N. Accident no injury. Information.
9:06 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Items taken from vehicle. Report info taken.
10:12 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 83 St. N. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at residence. Report info taken.
11:18 p.m. – 10900 blk. E. 98 St. N. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting in residence. Report info taken.
Sunday, Oct. 13
12:07 a.m. – 200 blk. S. Main St. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
12:15 am. – 13000 blk. E. 77 St. N. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at residence. Report info taken.
1:56 a.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. McDonald’s. Drugs in progress. Male smoking pipes in parking lot. Handled.
2:33 a.m. – 500 blk. E. 2 Ave. Waffle House. Disturbance fight in progress. Couple fighting in parking lot. Handled.
4:09 a.m. – 8200 blk. N. 127 E. Ave. Weapon armed subject. Male with a handgun. Handled.
8:21 a.m. – 8400 blk. N. 133 E. Ave. Vandal report. Car spray-painted in apartment parking lot. Report info taken.
10:06 a.m. – 13800 blk. E. 83 St. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing at residence. Handled.
10:46 a.m. – 8900 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Academy. Shoplifting in progress. Female shoplifting at business. Handled.
11:04 a.m. – 1400 blk. N. Birch St. Brookwood Apartments. Welfare check. Check on male at residence. Handled.
11:39 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Identity theft. Other agency referral.
2:26 p.m. – 10700 blk. E. 121 St. N. Theft report. Dark-colored Chevy Malibu possibly stolen from residence. Handled.
4:07 p.m. – 15200 blk. E. 86 St. N. Centennial Park. Check on suspicious vehicle. Gold minivan driving on walking path at park. Unable to locate.
6:18 p.m. – 600 blk. N. Cedar St. Domestic in progress verbal. Females arguing in street. Handled.
6:32 p.m. – 400 blk. E. 22 St. Welfare check. Small children left in white sedan at business. Handled.
6:34 p.m. – 11100 blk. N. 120 E. Ave. Check on suspicious vehicle. Two males sitting in silver van in neighborhood. Unable to locate.
6:48 p.m. – 300 blk. E. 2 Ave. Kum & Go. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
6:59 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. Mingo Rd. Trespass in progress. Male at residence refusing to leave. Handled.
11:32 p.m. – 10300 blk. E. 116 St. N. Funtastic Playground. Check on suspicious person. Officer initiated. Handled.
11:33 p.m. – 11400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Braum’s. Check on suspicious person. Male and female walking by roadway. Handled.