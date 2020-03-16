Friday, March 13
4:22 a.m. – 400 blk. N. Cedar St. Check on suspicious person. Male walking around. Unable to locate.
7:07 a.m. – 8900 blk. N. 143 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
8:30 a.m. – 11100 blk. N. 143 E. Ave. Mutual aid police. Attempt to serve warrant with Tulsa PD. Handled.
9:16 a.m. – 1000 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Welfare check. No employees at open business. Other agency referral.
9:41 a.m. – 13100 blk. E. 132 St. N. Domestic in progress physical. Family fight occurred at residence. Other agency referral.
10:40 a.m. – 200 blk. S. Main St. Welfare check. Check on 911 hang-up call. Handled.
12:02 p.m. – 10800 blk. N. 137 E. Ave. Tulsa Tech. Welfare check. Check on female in front of business. Handled.
12:17 p.m. – 8300 blk. E. 86 St. N. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
12:56 p.m. – 12700 blk. E. 76 Cir. N. Traffic reckless. White Mustang running through stop signs. Unable to locate.
12:57 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Mail fraud. Handled.
1:49 p.m. – 13900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Owasso 8th Grade Center. Harass threats. Officer initiated. Handled.
1:55 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. Mingo Rd. Cottages at Tall Grass. Check on suspicious vehicle. Black car left in front of business for several days. Handled.
3:16 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. Male took item without paying. Unable to locate.
3:33 p.m. – 9300 blk. N. 138 E. Ave. Nottingham Estates. Check on suspicious vehicle. Black Nissan driving slowly through neighborhood. Handled.
4:10 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Two females took items without paying. Report info taken.
4:48 p.m. – 11600 blk. US 169. Traffic reckless. Grey Nissan threw bottle at another car. Unable to locate.
5:09 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. 137 E. Ave. QuikTrip. Accident no injury. Unable to locate.
6:36 p.m. – 10100 blk. E. 85 St. N. Theft report. Items taken from car. Report info taken.
8:24 p.m. – 15900 blk. E. 91 St. N. Check on suspicious open door. Open door at vacant house. Handled.
9:52 p.m. – 13000 blk. E. 92 St. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
10:24 p.m. – 14500 blk. E. 114 St. Theft report. Guns stolen from residence. Report info taken.
10:39 p.m. – 9600 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Accident no injury. Handled.
11:30 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Accident hit & run property. Report info taken.
Saturday, March 14
12:02 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Car taken from residence. Other agency referral.
6:15 a.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. McDonald’s. Accident no injury. Handled.
10:22 a.m. – 8100 blk. N. 116 E. Ave. Speedy’s. Recover stolen property. Two stolen vehicles at wrecker yard. Handled.
10:55 a.m. – 8700 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. The Villas at Bailey Ranch. Harass threats. Family members threatening another family members. Handled.
11:09 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Phone was stolen and they are wanting to report it. Other agency referral.
11:54 a.m. – 11400 blk. N. 105 E. Ct. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at residence. Report info taken.
1:10 p.m. – 13700 blk. E. 106 St. N. Kum & Go. Domestic in progress physical. Male assaulting female at business. Arrest.
1:46 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 96 St. N. Sam’s Club. Shoplifting in progress. Two females shoplifting at business. Handled.
2:35 p.m. – 11800 blk. E. 86 St. N. Reasor’s. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
3:02 p.m. – 12600 blk. E. 76 St. N. Accident injury. Transport.
3:04 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Kohl’s. Shoplifting in progress. Male shoplifting at business. Handled.
4:04 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Female shoplifting at business. Report info taken.
6:04 p.m. – 13400 blk. E. 84 St. N. Breaking and entering in progress. Attempted first-degree burglary at apartment. Handled.
6:15 p.m. – 10300 blk. E. 116 Pl. N. Mutual aid police. Assist cops with juvenile. Handled.
6:58 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 126 St. N. Missing person. Juvenile female asking for help to get home. Other agency referral.
8:36 p.m. – 7600 blk. US 169. Check on suspicious person. Male walking along highway. Handled.
8:58 p.m. – 11100 blk. N. 133 E. Ave. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at residence. Arrest.
9:12 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Juvenile child abuse. Female put child in car without car seat. Unable to locate.
Sunday, March 15
12:20 a.m. – 700 blk. N. Atlanta. Disturbance fight in progress. People fighting outside residence. Arrest.
1:15 p.m. – 11400 blk. N. 105 E. Ct. Assault in progress. Officer initiated. Report info taken.
2:46 p.m. – 13800 blk. E. 83 St. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
2:59 p.m. – 100 blk. E. 21 St. Fraud. Bank account fraud. Report info taken.
3:19 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Drugs found. Medicine found in business. Handled.
4:09 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. 161 E. Ave. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
5:12 p.m. – 13200 blk. E. 93 St. N. Welfare check. Check on female at residence. Handled.
6:35 p.m. – 1000 blk. N. 123 E. Ave. Highlands at Owasso. Theft report. Medications taken from resident. Cancel.
7:04 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Weapon armed subject. Male threatening female. Arrest.
8:11 p.m. – 10700 blk. N. 151 E. Ave. Welfare check. Check on 911 hang-up call. Report info taken.
11:46 p.m. – 11600 blk. US 169. Mutual aid police. Mutual aid from RCSO. Report info taken.