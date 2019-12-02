Friday, Nov. 29
1:31 a.m. – 14300 blk. E. 84 Pl. N. Greens. Drunk underage. Juveniles drinking at residence. Handled.
2:19 a.m. – 1800 blk. N. Birch St. Check on suspicious person. Female said she was pushed out of a vehicle. Unable to locate.
2:29 a.m. – 8900 blk. N. 125 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Person walking around yard with flashlight. Unable to locate.
5:39 a.m. – 7600 blk. N. Whirlpool Dr. Accident no injury. Other agency referral.
9:12 a.m. – 9300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
9:27 a.m. – 13800 blk. E. 83 St. N. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting inside residence. Handled.
9:54 a.m. – 11600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Arby’s. Theft report. Money stolen from vault at business. Report info taken.
10:06 a.m. – 11600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Accident no injury. Handled.
11:49 a.m. – 1700 blk. N. Elm St. Trespass in progress. Check on man, woman and child going into residence. Handled.
12:20 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Check fraud. Other agency referral.
12:59 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Accident no injury. Handled.
1:46 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Female the victim of check fraud. Report info taken.
1:54 p.m. – 8100 blk. N. 116 E. Ave. Theft report. Theft from business. Handled.
2:53 p.m. – 1000 blk. N. 109 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing at residence. Handled.
3:32 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Hobby Lobby. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
4:31 p.m. – 900 blk. N. Cedar St. Theft report. Dark-colored SUV stolen from residence. Handled.
5:09 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
5:55 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. Unknown subject shoplifting from business. Cancel.
6:27 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. People shoplifting from business. Report info taken.
7:20 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Domestic report physical. Family members fighting inside residence. Arrest.
7:25 p.m. – 6600 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Traffic reckless. White car driving on wrong side. Unable to locate.
7:45 p.m. – 8300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Anytime Liquor. Check on suspicious person. Employee intoxicated at business. Arrest.
8:06 p.m. – 11100 blk. E. 120 St. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
9:33 p.m. – 10800 blk. N. 100 E. Ave. Check on suspicious vehicle. Vehicle parked in cul de sac. Handled.
9:38 p.m. – 14500 blk. E. 86 St. N. Disturbance verbal. People arguing inside store. Report info taken.
10:17 p.m. – 1000 blk. N. Dogwood St. Domestic in progress physical. Male and female fighting in residence. Report info taken.
10:29 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 96 St. N. Candlewood Suites. Mutual aid police. Mutual aid for Rogers County. Handled.
Saturday, Nov. 30
12:12 a.m. – 13000 blk. E. 113 St. N. Theft in progress. Someone inside residence. Handled.
2:18 a.m. – 11600 blk. N. 135 E. Ave. McDonald’s. Check on suspicious vehicle. Dark-colored car in ditch. Handled.
3:25 a.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Assault in progress. Female assaulted at business. Handled.
6:58 a.m. – 6600 blk. N. 113 E. Ave. Breaking and entering. Unknown suspects breaking into residence. Other agency referral.
9:40 a.m. – 11400 blk. E. 81 St. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
10:00 a.m. – 500 blk. N. Carlsbad St. Vandal report. Someone went through a female’s car during the night. Handled.
12:17 p.m. – 10300 blk. E. 116 St. N. Funtastic Island. Drugs found. Drug paraphernalia found at public place. Handled.
12:44 p.m. – 1300 blk. E. 52 St. N. Check on suspicious vehicle. Car parked in his daughter’s backyard. Other agency referral.
1:58 p.m. – 13300 blk. E. 91 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Man soliciting for a window company in neighborhood. Handled.
3:22 p.m. – 100 blk. W. 7 St. Domestic in progress verbal. Man and woman arguing at residence. Handled.
3:36 p.m. – 10500 blk. N. 110 E. Ave. Bailey Medical Center. Drunk public. Drunk man walking by the road. Handled.
4:21 p.m. – 9200 blk. N. 95 E. Pl. Harass threats. Male threatening to shoot neighbor. Handled.
4:23 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. 145 E. Ave. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Arrest.
4:28 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Female shoplifting from business. Handled.
4:37 p.m. – 13600 blk. E. 90 Ct. N. Accident hit & run property. Handled.
4:50 p.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. McDonald’s. Welfare check. Check on black female near roadway. Unable to locate.
8:56 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. Females shoplifting from store. Cancel.
9:43 p.m. – 10800 blk. N. 108 E. Ave. Mutual aid police. Officer initiated. Handled.
10:19 p.m. – 1400 blk. N. Birch St. Trespass in progress. Men standing in doorway. Cancel.
10:34 p.m. – 9600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Person banging head against window of vehicle. Handled.
Sunday, Dec. 1
12:01 a.m. – 12200 blk. E. 86 St. N. Cornerstone. Check on suspicious open door. Open door at business. Handled.
9:20 a.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Target. Accident injury. Report info taken.
10:42 a.m. – 13400 blk. E. 106 St. N. Rejoice. Vandal report. Window broken on vehicle in business parking lot. Report info taken.
10:49 a.m. – 8400 blk. N. 133 E. Ave. Vandal report. Vehicle broken into at apartment complex. Handled.
1:38 p.m. – 13900 blk. E. 83 St. N. Theft report. Items stolen from vehicle. Report info taken.
1:46 p.m. – 10500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Jim Glover. Check on suspicious person. Unknown male near dumpster of business. Unable to locate.
2:57 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Rue 21. Shoplifting in progress. Two black males shoplifting from business. Report info taken.
4:45 p.m. – 8300 blk. N. 138 E. Ave. Theft report. White Buick broken into at apartment complex. Report info taken.
8:30 p.m. – 13300 blk. E. 136 St. N. Tractor Supply. Mutual aid police. Mutual aid with Collinsville PD. Handled.
9:47 p.m. – 9200 blk. N. 177 E. Ave. Check on suspicious vehicle. Car parked in the area. Other agency referral.