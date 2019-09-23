Friday, Sept. 20
4:40 a.m. – 15200 blk. E. 86 St. N. Centennial Park. Check on suspicious vehicle. Handled.
5:48 a.m. – 9000 blk. E. 76 St. N. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
6:35 a.m. – 11600 blk. US 75 Hwy. Fire automobile. Handled.
6:57 a.m. – 8700 blk. N. Mingo Rd. Theft report from vehicle. Car broken into at a residence. Report info taken.
7:04 a.m. – 8700 blk. N. Mingo Rd. Cottages at Tallgrass Point. Vandal report. Window busted out of vehicle. Report info taken.
7:18 a.m. – 8700 blk. N. Mingo Rd. Theft report. Items missing from vehicle. Handled.
7:22 a.m. – 8700 blk. N. Mingo Rd. Cottages at Tallgrass Point. Theft report. Items stolen from vehicle. Report info taken.
8:21 a.m. – 8700 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. The Villas at Bailey Ranch. Theft report. Theft from a vehicle at a residence. Report info taken.
8:51 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Owasso High School East Campus. Juvenile child abuse/neglect. Handled.
8:58 a.m. – 8700 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. Vandal report. Window busted out of vehicle. Handled.
9:55 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Business stealing money. Report info taken.
10:10 a.m. – 8800 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Owasso High School West Campus. Sex crime rape/sexual assault. Report info taken.
10:16 a.m. – 7600 blk. US 169. Traffic reckless/roadrage. Black care tailgating and speeding. Handled.
10:59 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass threats. Car missing and friend is now harassing her about it. Handled.
11:37 a.m. - 12600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Traffic reckless. Child riding on back of a motorcycle. Unable to locate.
1:12 p.m. – 7800 blk. E. 76 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Two males with a deer. Unable to locate.
1:50 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Check fraud on a bank account. Report info taken.
1:53 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 80 St. N. Domestic in progress. Couple fighting in the parking lot. Handled.
3:43 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Kohl’s. Shoplifting in progress. Two men about to steal from a business. Handled.
4:27 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Accident no injury. Handled.
4:58 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. The Villas at Bailey Ranch. Check on suspicious vehicle. White car with a male inside.
5:11 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Kohl’s. Vandal report. Car broken into at a residence. Handled.
8:26 p.m. – 8100 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Owasso 6th Grade Center. Harass threats. Kids making threats. Handled.
8:36 p.m. – 1200 blk. N. Cedar St. Post Office. Accident no injury. Handled.
8:37 p.m. – 9400 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Dairy Queen. Check on suspicious vehicle. Male in white truck loading up items. Handled.
Saturday, Sept. 21
2:34 a.m. – 7700 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Arrest.
8:58 a.m. – 11200 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting in a vehicle. Handled.
9:43 a.m. – 9600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Traffic drunk. Black truck with males inside drinking beer. Handled.
10:47 a.m. – 13800 blk. E. 83 St. N. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting inside residence. Report info taken.
10:48 a.m. – 10700 blk. E. 142 Pl. N. Theft report auto theft. Stolen vehicle from the roadway. Handled.
1:16 p.m. – 10200 blk. E. 96 St. N. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
2:15 p.m. – 300 blk. E. 2 Ave. Abduction in progress. Female held against her will by male. Arrest.
2:35 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso PD. Theft report auto theft. Report info taken.
4:08 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso PD. Theft report. Shoes stolen at business. Report info taken.
4:28 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 116 St. N. Ross Dress for Less. Check on suspicious person. Women taking pics of others. Handled.
4:36 p.m. – 400 blk. S. Cedar St. Trespass in progress. Unknown male attempting to open door of apartment. Handled.
5:17 p.m. – 9600 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
7:11 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 77 Pl. N. Elm Creek Park. Drug found. Syringe found at park. Handled.
7:48 p.m. – 14700 blk. E. 110 Cir. N. Check on suspicious person. Male using people cell phone. Unable to locate.
7:52 p.m. – 10 blk. N. Atlanta St. Welfare check. Children at residence. Handled.
9:11 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Shoplifting in progress. Female shoplifting from business. Arrest.
10:26 p.m. – 14500 blk. E. 86 St. N. Hodson Elementary. Check on suspicious vehicle. Car parked at business. Unable to locate.
10:34 p.m. – 12200 blk. E. 82 Pl. N. Disturbance loud noise. Party at residence. Handled.
10:46 p.m. – 8900 blk. N. 138 E. Ave. Check on suspicious vehicle. Vehicle parked in front of house. Handled.
Sunday, Sept. 22
12:46 a.m. – 8200 blk. N. 122 E. Ave. Disturbance fight in progress. Group of people fighting in yard. Handled.
1:11 a.m. – 13900 blk. E. 83 St. N. – Check on suspicious person. Male and female banging on doors. Unable to locate.
2:21 a.m. – 10100 blk. E. 94 St. N. Check on suspicious vehicle. Vehicle of people knocking on door and leaving. Handled.
2:56 a.m. – 10500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Jim Glover. Person walking through a dealership. Unable to locate.
9:27 a.m. – 3600 blk. US 169. Theft report auto theft. Red Pontiac stolen off highway. Other agency referral.
12:51 p.m. – 12300 blk. E. 96 St. N. Traffic road rage. Black KIA allegedly road raging. Unable to locate.
1:40 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Shoplifting in progress. Target Stores. Male and female shoplifting at business. Arrest.
2:04 p.m. – 10300 blk N. 116 E. Ct. Check on suspicious vehicle. Gray van and white truck abandon at business. Handled.
2:45 p.m. – 11200 blk. N. 120 E. Ave. Domestic in progress. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
3:18 p.m. – 400 blk. N. Birch St. Welfare check. Check on children being possibly followed by a black car. Unable to locate.
7:17 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Kohl’s. Check on suspicious person. Group of people following male. Handled.
7:24 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Target Stores. Check on suspicious vehicle. Three subjects in a black van. Target Stores.
7:42 p.m. - 300 blk. N. Main St. Disturbance verbal. People yelling at residence. Report info tacken.
7:42 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 80 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Two males trying to get into truck. Handled.