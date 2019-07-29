Friday, July 26
12:12 a.m. – 12400 blk. E. 87 St. N. Theft in progress. Lights on inside vacant residence. Handled.
2:10 a.m. – 11100 blk. N. 114 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Person ringing doorbell. Unable to locate.
7:04 a.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Simmons Home. Theft report. Tools stolen from vehicles. Handled.
7:20 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Walmart Neighborhood Market. Breaking and entering. Male trying to get into car. Arrest.
11:16 a.m. – 8600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. First Bank of Owasso. Fraud in progress. Man trying to pass a forged check to bank. Report info taken.
12:38 p.m. – 11600 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Information.
1:19 p.m. – 14600 blk. US 169. Check on suspicious hazard. 18-wheeler throwing sparks under trailer on the highway. Handled.
2:04 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass phone. Female harassing a business via phone and social media. Handled.
3:03 p.m. – 11400 blk. N. 120 E. Ave. Fraud. Fraudulent charges on credit card. Report info taken.
3:11 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Juvenile child abuse. Small child on back of motorcycle. Handled.
3:27 p.m. – 1900 blk. S. 68 E. Ave. Domestic report physical. Couple fought at residence. Report info taken.
4:02 p.m. – 900 blk. N. Cedar St. Check on suspicious person. Door-to-door salesman. Unable to locate.
4:03 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Kohl’s. Shoplifting in progress. Officer initiated. Cancel.
4:18 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. TJ Maxx. Accident no injury. Information.
5:19 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Check on suspicious person. White male hiding in trailer near business. Unable to locate.
5:25 p.m. – 11000 blk. N. 116 E. Ave. Civil standby. Exigent circumstances. Handled.
5:47 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Male scammed money when selling vehicle. Report info taken.
7:03 p.m. – 10600 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Check on suspicious vehicle. Baby strapped to motorcycle. Unable to locate.
7:06 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Kohl’s. Shoplifting in progress. Female shoplifting. Arrest.
7:07 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass phone. Person harassed at residence. Handled.
7:14 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. The Villas at Bailey Ranch. Accident hit & run property. Report info taken.
7:46 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass phone. Female harassing male by phone. Report info taken.
10:02 p.m. – 12400 blk. N. 110 E. Ave. Trespass in progress. Person tried to open door. Handled.
10:13 p.m. – 13600 blk. E. 84 St. N. Green Apartments. Disturbance verbal. People arguing outside cars. Unable to locate.
10:43 p.m. – 14300 blk. E. 83 St. N. Disturbance fight in progress. People fighting in parking lot. Handled.
Saturday, July 27
12:21 a.m. – 400 blk. S. Dogwood St. Disturbance verbal. People arguing outside residence. Handled.
1:05 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 75 St. N. Sycamore Square. Welfare check. Welfare check on 911 hang-up call. Handled.
1:09 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. 135 E. Ave. Reasor’s. Accident hit & run property. Handled.
1:54 p.m. – 11600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Accident injury. Report info taken.
2:16 p.m. – 10200 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Sawgrass. Welfare check. Check on elderly female in her parked van. Handled.
2:58 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Owasso Discount Liquor & Wine. Accident no injury. Handled.
3:51 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Harass threats. Two males verbally threatened a male at business. Handled.
3:54 p.m. – 10800 blk. E. 97 St. N. Fireworks disturbance. Handled.
3:54 p.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. McDonald’s. Check on suspicious person. Black female sitting in the roadway. Handled.
5:07 p.m. – 300 blk. S. Cedar St. Owasso Community Center. Check on suspicious person. White male sitting in front of business. Handled.
5:51 p.m. – 8600 blk. US 169. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting in vehicle. Arrest.
7:50 p.m. – 13200 blk. E. 84 St. N. Fire automobile. Handled.
9:30 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 80 St. N. Theft report. Vehicle not being returned. Other agency referral.
9:50 p.m. – 13100 blk. E. 79 Ct. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing in residence. Handled.
10:05 p.m. – 10800 blk. E. 110 St. N. Welfare check. Juveniles at residence. Handled.
10:11 p.m. – 8400 blk. N. 136 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. People arguing inside residence. Handled.
10:38 p.m. – 11900 blk. E. 116 St. N. Owasso Fire Dept. No. 4. Check on suspicious person. Male walking in roadway. Unable to locate.
11:47 p.m. – 8000 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Information.
Sunday, July 28
12:15 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Trespass in progress. Group of people refusing to leave parking lot. Handled.
3:26 a.m. – 1800 blk. N. Main St. Welfare check. Checking on female at residence. Handled.
12:10 p.m. – 800 blk. N. Dogwood St. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members fighting at residence. Handled.
1:07 p.m. – 9700 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. White male sitting on bridge. Handled.
2:35 p.m. – 9600 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Handled.
3:26 p.m. – 10000 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Welfare check. White male walking on roadway acting strange. Handled.
3:31 p.m. – 8900 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Academy. Welfare check. Check on juvenile in pickup without seatbelts. Handled.
5:09 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Target. Welfare check. Child screaming outside business. Unable to locate.
5:50 p.m. – 10500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Jim Glover. Trespass in progress. Couple trespassing at dealership. Handled.
6:52 p.m. – 13200 blk. E. 90 St. N. Missing person. Lost juvenile in front of residence. Handled.