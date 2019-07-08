Friday, July 5
Seven incidents of fireworks were reported on Friday, July 5.
12:17 a.m. – 10500 blk. US 169. Check on suspicious person. Male walking on the road. Handled.
12:22 a.m. – 13200 blk. E. 137 St. N. Mutual aid police. Cancel.
10:50 a.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Fantastic Sams. Accident no injury. Information.
11:39 a.m. – 9200 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Mari Med. Harass threats. Threats made to business. Handled.
1:11 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 96 St. N. Sam’s Club. Theft report. Vehicle missing from parking lot. Handled.
2:44 p.m. – 10700 blk. E. 120 St. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
3:20 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Accident no injury. Information.
3:28 p.m. – 12000 blk. E. 96 St. N. Lowe’s. Shoplifting in progress. Male shoplifting from business. Handled.
3:59 p.m. – 10700 blk. E. 86 St. N. Advance Autoparts. Accident injury. Report info taken.
5:34 p.m. – 13400 blk. E. 85 St. N. Domestic report physical. Couple fought at residence. Report info taken.
5:43 p.m. – 500 blk. E. 2 Ave. Waffle House. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
10:22 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Check on suspicious person. Male in business. Information.
11:46 p.m. – 10100 blk. E. 86 St. N. Southern Links. Check on suspicious vehicle. Car parked by house. Unable to locate.
Saturday, July 6
Six incidents of fireworks were reported on Saturday, July 6.
9:03 a.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. McDonald’s. Weapon armed subject. White male wearing all black with gun. Unable to locate.
10:32 a.m. – 13300 blk. E. 84 St. N. Mutual aid police. Get message to female. Unable to locate.
11:01 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Domestic report physical. Couple fought at residence. Report info taken.
1:15 p.m. – 14100 blk. E. 106 St. N. Parks at Coffee Creek. Vandal report. Windshield on vehicle busted out. Report info taken.
1:21 p.m. – 8200 blk., N. 124 E. Ave. Mills Elementary. Check on suspicious vehicle. Black Ford Explorer dumping trash at business. Handled.
1:53 p.m. – 8500 blk. N. 117 E. Ave. Goodwill. Accident hit & run property. Handled.
2:00 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Hampton Inn. Found property. Gun found at business. Report info taken.
2:30 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Domestic report physical. Male family member violated protective order. Report info taken.
2:54 p.m. – 13600 blk. E. 84 St. N. Greens Apartments. Welfare check. Check on female at residence. Handled.
4:17 p.m. – 12800 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walgreens. Check on suspicious person. White male repeatedly walking in and out of business. Unable to locate.
4:44 p.m. – 7600 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Unable to locate.
5:34 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Church’s Chicken. Traffic reckless. Red Dodge Challenger brandishing firearm while road-raging. Unable to locate.
5:33 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. 120 E. Ave. Mutual aid police. Deliver message for Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. Handled.
6:05 p.m. – 8600 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
11:38 p.m. – 300 blk. E. 2 Ave. Kum & Go. Shoplifting in progress. Female shoplifting. Report info taken.
Sunday, July 7
Three incidents of fireworks were reported on Sunday, July 7.
1:52 a.m. – 8700 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. Trespass in progress. Male refusing to leave residence. Handled.
9:07 a.m. – 14000 blk. E. 83 St. N. Theft report. Vehicle stolen from residence several months ago. Unable to locate.
10:27 a.m. – 11500 blk. N. 137 E. Ave. QuikTrip. Welfare check. Black female sitting by roadway. Other agency referral.
12:13 p.m. – 8400 blk. N. 133 E. Ave. Trespass in progress. White male trespassing at residence. Handled.
12:19 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 83 St. N. Rolling Hills Apartments. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting at residence. Report info taken.
12:33 p.m. – 14000 blk. E. 83 St. N. Theft report. Vehicle stolen months ago by family member. Report info taken.
12:49 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 80 Ct. N. Welfare check. Welfare check on woman and her young child. Unable to locate.
1:26 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
3:16 p.m. – 14500 blk. E. 114 St. N. Check on suspicious vehicle. Man sleeping in car in front of residence. Handled.
4:24 p.m. – 13100 blk. E. 84 St. N. Accident hit & run property. Report info taken.
5:20 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Welfare check. Welfare check on 911 hang-up call. Handled.
5:48 p.m. – 12000 blk. E. 84 Pl. N. Trespass report. Man seen on camera walking around residence at night. Handled.
6:10 p.m. – 14700 blk. E. 88 Pl. N. The Villas at Preston Lakes. Fraud. Man was victim of debit card fraud. Report info taken.
6:53 p.m. – 10500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Jim Glover. Trespass in progress. Male and female trespassing at business. Unable to locate.
7:49 p.m. – 15200 blk. E. 86 St. N. Centennial Park. Drugs in progress. Drug odor coming from vehicle. Unable to locate.
10:35 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. 135 E. Ave. Tayame. Assault report. Woman punched at church. Other agency referral.