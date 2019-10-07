Friday, Oct. 4
2:23 a.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. PetSmart. Check on suspicious person. Male walking around parking lot. Handled.
4:17 a.m. – 7800 blk. N. 142 E. Ave. Weapon shots fired. Shots heard in the area. Unable to locate.
6:55 a.m. – 7600 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
7:26 a.m. – 400 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Bicycle missing from residence. Report info taken.
7:35 a.m. – 15100 blk. E. 108 Pl. N. Welfare check. Checking female who didn’t show up to work. Handled.
7:54 a.m. – 6100 blk. N. Mingo Rd. Accident no injury. Other agency referral.
8:01 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Owasso High School. Theft report. Officer initiated. Handled.
8:16 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Money taken from female at business. Handled.
10:22 a.m. – 7700 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Theft report. Trash dumpster taken from man’s residence. Information.
10:57 a.m. – 400 blk. S. Cedar St. Domestic in progress verbal. Man and woman arguing at residence. Handled.
12:03 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Juvenile child abuse. Juvenile being abused by someone at business. Report info taken.
12:06 p.m. – blk. W. Main St. Urban Okie. Disturbance verbal. Three women refusing to leave business and causing a disturbance. Handled.
1:21 p.m. – 8600 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
1:19 p.m. – 8400 blk. N. 123 E. Ave. Cox Chiropractic. Welfare check. Check on man sleeping in vehicle in front of business. Handled.
1:36 p.m. – 800 blk. N. Elm St. Mutual aid police. Mutual aid for OHP. Handled.
2:14 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Female scammed out of money. Report info taken.
2:21 p.m. – 8900 blk. N. 137 E. Ave. Accident hit & run property. Handled.
3:23 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Ring stolen while at business. Other agency referral.
3:31 p.m. – 500 blk. E. 2 Ave. 10 Gym. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
3:37 p.m. – 9200 blk. N. Owasso Expy. ALDI. Juvenile child abuse. Child left alone in hot vehicle at business. Arrest.
4:19 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Assault report. Male assaulted at business. Handled.
4:48 p.m. – 11200 blk. N. 112 E. Ave. Welfare check. Check on child at residence. Handled.
4:56 p.m. – 11700 blk. E. 86 St. N. Shell 86. Theft in progress. Older male gas drive off. Handled.
4:58 p.m. – 11800 blk. E. 80 St. N. Welfare check. Check female and kids walking in neighborhood. Unable to locate.
5:59 p.m. – Hwy 20. Accident injury. Cancel.
6:32 p.m. – 8200 blk. N. 126 E. Ave. Accident no injury. Handled.
7:24 p.m. – 13600 blk. E. 84 St. N. Greens Apartments. Disturbance fight in progress. People fighting in parking lot. Unable to locate.
7:47 p.m. – 10600 blk. E. 114 St. N. Vandal report. Vehicle damaged at residence. Handled.
8:15 p.m. – 12700 blk. E. 100 St. N. 98 Apartments. Theft report. Door has scratches on it. Handled.
9:10 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 76 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Male walking naked through parking lot. Arrest.
10:22 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. QuikTrip. Harass threats. Male threatening ex-girlfriend. Handled.
11:38 p.m. – 7600 blk. N. Mingo Rd. Check on suspicious vehicle. Vehicle in ditch. Arrest.
Saturday, Oct. 5
1:02 a.m. – 11900 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Jack of Clubs. Accident no injury. Other agency referral.
4:04 a.m. – 400 blk. S. Cedar St. Drugs in progress. Odor of drugs being manufactured. Unable to locate.
10:02 a.m. – 10700 blk. E. 101 St. N. Check on suspicious vehicle. Dark-colored SUV idling in front of residence. Cancel.
11:52 a.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Hobby Lobby. Welfare check. Small children left alone in vehicle at business. Unable to locate.
12:33 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass threats. Juvenile threatened by another juvenile. Handled.
1:41 p.m. – 12500 blk. E. 96 St. N. Central Bank. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
3:44 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Female stealing from business. Arrest.
3:47 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Welfare check. Check on children in moving vehicle not in car seats. Unable to locate.
5:28 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Accident hit & run property. Report info taken.
8:07 p.m. – 12300 blk. E. 100 St. N. St. John. Mutual aid police. Assistance for Skiatook PD. Cancel.
8:41 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 80 St. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing inside residence. Handled.
11:04 p.m. – 8800 blk. E. 76 St. N. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
11:33 p.m. – 9400 blk. N. 104 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Unknown person dropped off in neighborhood. Unable to locate.
11:55 p.m. – 15200 blk. E. 86 St. N. Centennial Park. Check on suspicious vehicle. Office initiated. Handled.
11:59 p.m. – 19700 blk. E. 69 St. N. Disturbance loud noise. Noise complaint. Other agency referral.
Sunday, Oct. 6
12:55 a.m. – 8400 blk. N. 102 E. Ave. Theft in progress. Kids looking into vehicle windows. Unable to locate.
1:07 a.m. – 10100 blk. E. 85 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Three males possibly trying to breaking into house. Handled.
1:21 a.m. – 9500 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. PJ’s Pub & Grill. Disturbance fight in progress. People fighting inside bar. Handled.
2:43 a.m. – 8200 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Pruitt’s Auto Collision. Accident no injury. Report info t taken.
11:30 a.m. – 9900 blk. N. 119 E. Ave. Welfare check. Check on female at residence. Handled.
12:43 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Owasso Market. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
1:55 p.m. – 14200 blk. E. 84 Pl. N. Check on suspicious person. Two females selling books door to door. Handled.
4:52 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 80 Ct. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
5:47 p.m. – 14900 blk. E. 90 Pl. N. Welfare check. Check on female at residence. Handled.
9:43 p.m. – 15100 blk. E. 108 Pl. N. Check on suspicious person. Person in front of house with flashlight. Handled.
11:25 p.m. – 11300 blk. E. 76 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Officer initiated. Handled.